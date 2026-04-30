IFL: Real Kashmir FC secure 3-0 win against Gokulam Kerala FC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC secured a 3-0 victory against 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC in a relegation stage fixture of the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

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The Snow Leopards took the lead in the 26th minute through an own goal by Vitor Barata before doubling their advantage in the 49th minute through Shedrack Charles. Mohammad Inam added the third goal three minutes later to seal a comfortable victory. Gokulam Kerala were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Bouba Aminou was given the marching orders for his second bookable offence, as per a release.

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The Snow Leopards moved up to 11 points with their third consecutive victory, climbing to second place in the relegation stage standings. Meanwhile, the Malabarians remained second from bottom with eight points, just one point above the relegation zone.

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Gokulam Kerala made a lively start to the match and created an opening as early as the second minute. Rahul Raju's left-footed volley from the edge of the box drifted wide after Bouba Aminou had chested the ball down from a set-piece. Moments later, Habib Fofana produced a crucial clearance at the far post to cut out Rahul Raju's cross, which was headed towards Moses Lalrinzuala for what looked like a simple tap-in.

Real Kashmir gradually grew into the match and began putting together some meaningful attacks of their own. Shedrack Charles produced a powerful solo run, beating a couple of defenders before unleashing a shot from a tight angle that was saved low down by goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil. The goalkeeper was called into action again midway through the half, this time keeping out a long-range effort from Marius Obekop.

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Real Kashmir's sustained pressure paid off in the 26th minute when they took the lead through an own goal. Marius Obekop's corner was attacked at the near post by Ahteeb Ahmad Dar, who failed to make contact with the ball. However, Ahteeb's presence unsettled Vitor Barata at the near post, and the defender's attempted headed clearance ended up in the back of his own net, it added.

The Malabarians were reduced to ten men just before the drinks break as Bouba Aminou was shown his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for an aggressive challenge on Oinam Sanatomba Singh. The defender was booked earlier in the half to receive his first yellow card.

Even after going a man down, Gokulam Kerala continued to create better chances, with their best opportunity coming towards the end of the half. N. Shigil's long-range effort was palmed away by the goalkeeper, and the rebound fell kindly for Thabiso Brown, who could only loop his attempt straight into the hands of Furkan Ahmad Dar as Real Kashmir carried a one-goal lead into the break.

Real Kashmir doubled their lead just four minutes after the restart, once again capitalising on a set-piece. Obekop's corner was punched clear by Shibinraj, but Mohammad Inam sent the loose ball back towards the goal. The effort struck Shedrack and came back off the post, with the rebound falling kindly for the Nigerian striker, who had the simplest of tap-ins with no defender tracking his run.

The side from Srinagar found their third goal by capitalising on a mistake from the goalkeeper Shibinraj. The shot-stopper came off his line to collect a stray pass and, in an attempt to quickly release the ball to a teammate, saw his throw intercepted by Mohammad Inam in midfield. The skipper kept his composure from nearly 35 yards out and calmly chipped the ball into the empty net.

Real Kashmir took their foot off the pedal after scoring the third goal, slowing down the tempo and controlling possession. Gokulam Kerala showed a few glimpses in the final quarter of the match, but their numerical disadvantage was evident in attack as they failed to seriously trouble the opposition defence or the goalkeeper.

In the end, the Snow Leopards comfortably held on to their three-goal advantage to register their third consecutive victory in the league. (ANI)

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