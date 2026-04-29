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Home / Sports / IFL: Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala to face off in key relegation encounter

IFL: Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala to face off in key relegation encounter

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ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in a relegation stage of the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

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Real Kashmir enter this contest with a clear psychological edge, having secured a 6-2 victory against Gokulam in their previous meeting, as per a release. That result underlined the Snow Leopards' ability to impose themselves both structurally and in attacking phases.

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Momentum, too, favours the Kashmir-based side. They closed out the league stage with a 2-0 win against a swift Sreenidi Deccan, demonstrating defensive discipline and attacking efficiency. Gokulam, in contrast, endured a difficult finish, suffering a 2-5 defeat to table-toppers Diamond Harbour FC.

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Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmad emphasised the positives from his side's recent performances, particularly highlighting discipline and defensive solidity.

"I think the last two matches have been fantastic for us. The boys did really well. A lot of credit goes to them because they really worked hard and got out of that bottom place. Now they have to do the same thing they have been doing, stick to the plan and maintain discipline. Hard work and good discipline were two positives from those two matches, along with finishing with a clean sheet. Hopefully, by the grace of the Almighty, we continue in the same way," he said.

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Despite these contrasting results, the table remains finely balanced. Real Kashmir sit eighth, just above Gokulam, with both sides level on eight points apiece; they are separated only by head-to-head record. With no tangible points advantage, the fixture carries significant weight in shaping the relegation battle.

A win for either side could lift them to the top of the Relegation Stage with 11 points, subject to other results, further underlining the importance of this encounter.

Gokulam assistant coach Ranjith CM, however, struck an optimistic note: "Real Kashmir are a very good team. We lost to them in their home match. Now, this is a neutral venue. There, we made some crucial errors during the second half, especially in the last 20 minutes. We have realised our mistakes; our players have realised our mistakes. We have watched the videos of that match. So, we won't be making those mistakes again. We are ready to fight back and get a victory against them."

Ultimately, this contest presents a clash of structure against urgency. Real Kashmir's organised, midfield-centric approach contrasts with Gokulam's need for attacking fluency and defensive stability. With survival at stake and little separating the two sides, fine margins and tactical execution are likely to prove decisive. The match will kick off at 18:30 IST (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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