Iga Swiatek-Casper Ruud cruises to US Open Mixed Doubles semi-finals

New York [US], August 20 (ANI): After winning the Cincinnati Open on Monday, Iga Swiatek teamed up with Casper Ruud in the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. The pair advanced to the semi-final as they defeated Americans Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-2 without losing a set.

They will now face Jessica Pegula and Jack Draperer in Wednesday's semifinals, who cruised after registering a 4-1, 4-1 quarterfinal victory against Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev in Ashe.

Earlier in the first round of the competition, Pegula and Draper defeated Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz 4-2, 4-

After the match, Casper shared his thoughts on the victory. "I had to sacrifice [golf] for mixed doubles," said Ruud as quoted by the US Open website.

After the match, Iga Swiatek also expressed her feelings where she said, "It's good we're playing tennis, because I'm terrible at golf!"

Olympic gold medallist and Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, along with Olga Danilovi, was also in action on Tuesday during the first round of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. They lost their first round match 4-2, 5-3 against Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev .

Round 1

Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori d. Taylor Fritz/Elena Rybakina 4-2, 4-2.

Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti d. Gael Monfils/Naomi Osaka 5-3, 4-2.

Casper Ruud/Iga Swiatek d. Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-2.

Ben Shelton/Taylor Townsend d. Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune 4-2, 5-4 (7-2).

Jack Draper/Jessica Pegula d. Carlos Alcaraz/Emma Raducanu 4-2, 4-2.

Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev d. Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic 4-2, 5-3.

Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison d. Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev 4-0, 5-3.

Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev d. Reilly Opelka/Venus Williams 4-2, 5-4 (7-4).

Quarter-finals

Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori d. Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev 4-1, 5-4 (7-4).

Casper Ruud/Iga Swiatek d. Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti 4-1, 4-2.

Jack Draper/Jessica Pegula d. Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev 4-1, 4-1.

Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison d. Ben Shelton/Taylor Townsend 4-1, 5-4 (7-2). (ANI)

