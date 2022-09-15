Igor Stimac’s future seems secure

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, September 14

Igor Stimac is likely to get an extension as the chief coach of the Indian men’s football team, with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) set to take a final decision within the next few days.

The decision will likely be taken at the meeting of the newly-elected AIFF executive body on Sunday. The AIFF is waiting for the report on the performance of the team under Stimac. The technical committee, headed by former India captain IM Vijayan, is supposed to meet on Saturday.

Stimac, whose contract got over this month, had criticised the previous administrators, including the Committee of Administrators, for delaying the process of his contract extension.

“It is a complete lack of knowledge about football. It is not the duration of the contract; the work starts in the pre-season. The employment is generally done by June or latest by July,” Stimac had said.

Despite his frustration, Stimac has shown a willingness to continue in his current role. The fact that India sealed a spot in next year’s Asian Cup during his reign, with the team putting on a dominant display in qualifying, bodes well for the Croatian.

Friendly games

It is understood that Stimac will be in charge of the team for the friendly games in Vietnam later this month. India are scheduled to play Singapore on September 24 and Vietnam on September 27.

“Stimac will be in the dugout for the two matches that we are to play later this month,” a source said, adding: “However, a final call will be taken after the technical committee’s report.”