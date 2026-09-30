IGPL returns to Delhi as ‘desert rivalry’ takes centre stage

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) returns to Delhi this week with something exciting up in the air, a rivalry that was only sharpened by what happened in the desert last week, according to a press release.

When the IGPL Invitational 2026 gets underway at Qutab Golf Course, all eyes will be on Varun Chopra and Shiv Kapur, who arrive in the capital after an absorbing battle for the title at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

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Throw in the challenge of the hungry Gaganjeet Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC and the three-cornered contest will become even electric.

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Bhullar, who won three times in 2025 and won the opening event in 2026, must be looking to add more silverware this week. The presence of Karandeep Kochhar will add further spice as will be the presence of players like Varun Parikh, Aman Raj, young Veer Ganapathy and more.

Last week Varun Chopra, representing Auro Goa Eagles, emerged from the contest in AL Hamra with his maiden IGPL title, producing a closing 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under 202 to beat the experienced Kapur by two shots.

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Shiv Kapur had appeared to have the tournament firmly in his grasp after opening with a spectacular 10-under 62, including a hole-in-one, and followed it with a 69 to lead by three after 36 holes. But Chopra's final-day charge changed every line on the frame.

Now, just days later, the two meet again, this time with Kapur playing in front of a home crowd as the star of the RVR Delhi Blue Bulls. And there will be a bigger pack chasing them for honours, prize money and team prizes.

There is a delightful subplot to the rematch. Kapur's opening 62 in Ras Al Khaimah was one of the standout rounds of the season, while Chopra showed that he could withstand the pressure of chasing an experienced campaigner and close out a title. Their renewed contest at Qutab promises to have a different feel, with the Delhi Blue Bulls' leading man keen to turn the tables.

The added charm has been the team contest as the franchises have come into the picture in a prominent way. Last week Auro Goa Eagles pipped RVR to the team honours, which will run through the season.

Playing on home turf, Kapur is the 2002 Asian Games gold medallist and a four-time winner in Asia, while the Blue Bulls squad also includes three-time Asian Tour winner Gaurav Ghei, Asian Tour winner Chiragh Kumar and young talent Aryan Roopa Anand. The franchise has positioned itself around the experience of Kapur and Ghei, while also using its Delhi identity to build a strong connection with the local golfing community.

But if Kapur is looking to make the most of home advantage, Chopra will arrive with considerable confidence. His win in Ras Al Khaimah was not merely a first IGPL title; it came after he had twice been within touching distance of Kapur before producing the decisive final-round push. He also showed his scoring ability by opening that tournament with a 6-under 66.

And then there is Gaganjeet Bhullar, who will be eager to get back into the winner's circle.

Bhullar remains the winningest Indian on the Asian Tour with 11 victories and is also one of the leading figures of the IGPL. He has already established a formidable record on the new circuit, winning four IGPL titles, including three in the inaugural 2025 season and another earlier in 2026.

Yet Ras Al Khaimah was not his week. Bhullar opened with a 3-under 69 and was among the players who had to fight back after an uneven back nine. That makes Qutab an intriguing opportunity for the seasoned campaigner.

He knows how to win, knows how to handle pressure and, perhaps most importantly, knows that the difference between being in contention and lifting the trophy can sometimes be only a handful of putts.

The Delhi event therefore brings together multiple narratives: Kapur seeking redemption on his home turf, Chopra trying to prove that his breakthrough was the beginning of something bigger, and Bhullar chasing another winning moment. Lurking not far behind are Kochhar and company.

Another layer of competition will be the presence of some of the leading women like Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall and others, who are trying to fine-tune their game ahead of their marquee event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month.

The men’s field includes several of the leading names on the AM Green IGPL, with the league's franchise format adding another thick slice to the individual battle. The Auro Goa Eagles and RVR Delhi Blue Bulls are among 10 franchises that form the competitive backbone of the tour, while the IGPL's wider structure continues to provide a pathway for established professionals and emerging players alike.

Qutab Golf Course, meanwhile, provides the perfect stage. In a league designed to bring more personality, team identity and drama into professional golf, Delhi could deliver all three. (ANI)

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