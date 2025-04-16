DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IGU organises national squad camp as preparation for upcoming international events

IGU organises national squad camp as preparation for upcoming international events

The country's most promising amateur golfers have assembled at Jaypee Greens for the prestigious national squad camp, organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), governing body for golf in the country, from April 14 to 19. This elite group of 10 amateurs, handpicked from across the sub-continent, are preparing for the upcoming German International Amateur, scheduled from May 1 to 4 at the Berliner Golf &amp; Country Club Motzener in Mittenwalde, according to a release from IGU Media.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:42 PM Apr 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The country's most promising amateur golfers have assembled at Jaypee Greens for the prestigious national squad camp, organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), governing body for golf in the country, from April 14 to 19. This elite group of 10 amateurs, handpicked from across the sub-continent, are preparing for the upcoming German International Amateur, scheduled from May 1 to 4 at the Berliner Golf & Country Club Motzener in Mittenwalde, according to a release from IGU Media.

The amateurs participating in the national squad camp are Arin Ahuja, Rakshit Dahiya, Sukhman Singh, Kanav Chauhan, Varun Muthappa, Ayan Gupta, Jaiveer, Deepak Yadav, Sandeep Yadav, Vinamra Anand. The IGU began the National Squad System last year before the Paris Olympic Games to provide excellence training in various aspects of the game.

Speaking on the occasion, IGU Director General Major Gen. Bibhuti Bhushan (Retd) said, "This camp is a step towards building a strong and united national team. Our focus is not just on skills, but on creating mentally tough, physically fit, and team-oriented golfers who are ready to compete and succeed globally," according to a release from IGU Media.

Advertisement

The camp has been designed as a holistic training initiative, focusing not only on technical excellence but also on all-round development. It includes specialised sessions in physiotherapy, physical fitness, sports psychology, and nutrition. In addition, emphasis is being laid on building team spirit and camaraderie, essential qualities for competing on the global stage.

Talking about his experience, Sukhman Singh said, "I am truly grateful to the Indian Golf Union for giving us this wonderful opportunity to be part of the national squad camp. From top class trainers to expert physiotherapists, nutritionists and mental health professionals, the committee has put together a world-class set up. This camp is helping us golfers grow in the sport and become stronger, both physically and mentally."

Advertisement

He added, "I would also like to thank the council for constantly supporting and encouraging us, and for giving us the chance to gain international experience by competing with some of the best amateurs in the world. Grateful to be part of this journey and looking forward to making the country proud."

This camp serves as a critical platform in preparing our athletes for international representation. Performances here will play a pivotal role in the final selection of players who will don the national colours in upcoming international events.

Another talented amateur Arin Ahuja said, "Being part of the Indian Golf Union's national squad camp for the golf team has been an incredible opportunity. With access to some of India's best professionals -- a physiotherapist, psychologist, nutritionist, physical trainer, and swing coach -- we're receiving personalized, one-on-one guidance that's elevating every aspect of our game. This holistic approach is not only sharpening our skills but also preparing us mentally and physically for upcoming challenges. I am confident it will be immensely beneficial for our future tournaments."

The Indian Golf Union remains committed to nurturing talent and providing a structured pathway for amateur golfers to reach the highest levels of sport.

Participating Amateurs: Arin Ahuja, Rakshit Dahiya, Sukhman Singh, Kanav Chauhan, Varun Muthappa, Ayan Gupta, Jaiveer, Deepak Yadav, Sandeep Yadav, Vinamra Anand. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper