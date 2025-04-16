IGU organises national squad camp as preparation for upcoming international events

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The country's most promising amateur golfers have assembled at Jaypee Greens for the prestigious national squad camp, organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), governing body for golf in the country, from April 14 to 19. This elite group of 10 amateurs, handpicked from across the sub-continent, are preparing for the upcoming German International Amateur, scheduled from May 1 to 4 at the Berliner Golf & Country Club Motzener in Mittenwalde, according to a release from IGU Media.

The amateurs participating in the national squad camp are Arin Ahuja, Rakshit Dahiya, Sukhman Singh, Kanav Chauhan, Varun Muthappa, Ayan Gupta, Jaiveer, Deepak Yadav, Sandeep Yadav, Vinamra Anand. The IGU began the National Squad System last year before the Paris Olympic Games to provide excellence training in various aspects of the game.

Speaking on the occasion, IGU Director General Major Gen. Bibhuti Bhushan (Retd) said, "This camp is a step towards building a strong and united national team. Our focus is not just on skills, but on creating mentally tough, physically fit, and team-oriented golfers who are ready to compete and succeed globally," according to a release from IGU Media.

The camp has been designed as a holistic training initiative, focusing not only on technical excellence but also on all-round development. It includes specialised sessions in physiotherapy, physical fitness, sports psychology, and nutrition. In addition, emphasis is being laid on building team spirit and camaraderie, essential qualities for competing on the global stage.

Talking about his experience, Sukhman Singh said, "I am truly grateful to the Indian Golf Union for giving us this wonderful opportunity to be part of the national squad camp. From top class trainers to expert physiotherapists, nutritionists and mental health professionals, the committee has put together a world-class set up. This camp is helping us golfers grow in the sport and become stronger, both physically and mentally."

He added, "I would also like to thank the council for constantly supporting and encouraging us, and for giving us the chance to gain international experience by competing with some of the best amateurs in the world. Grateful to be part of this journey and looking forward to making the country proud."

This camp serves as a critical platform in preparing our athletes for international representation. Performances here will play a pivotal role in the final selection of players who will don the national colours in upcoming international events.

Another talented amateur Arin Ahuja said, "Being part of the Indian Golf Union's national squad camp for the golf team has been an incredible opportunity. With access to some of India's best professionals -- a physiotherapist, psychologist, nutritionist, physical trainer, and swing coach -- we're receiving personalized, one-on-one guidance that's elevating every aspect of our game. This holistic approach is not only sharpening our skills but also preparing us mentally and physically for upcoming challenges. I am confident it will be immensely beneficial for our future tournaments."

The Indian Golf Union remains committed to nurturing talent and providing a structured pathway for amateur golfers to reach the highest levels of sport.

