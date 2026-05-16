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Home / Sports / IGU Pune: Priya edges out Ojaswini in a playoff

IGU Pune: Priya edges out Ojaswini in a playoff

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ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Bengaluru teenager Priya Kumari sank two clutch putts under pressure to clinch a splendid double, the overall title as well as Category 'A' (15-17 years), at the IGU Pune Ladies & Junior Girls Golf Championship at the Oxford Golf Resort here.

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Priya initially drained a 10-foot birdie putt on the closing hole to force a playoff with Rajasthan's Ojaswini Saraswat, who shot a gritty three-under 69 on the final day. On the first playoff hole, Priya reached the green in two and sank a five-foot putt for birdie, while Ojaswini managed only a par to settle for the second spot on Friday, according to a press release.

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Both Priya, who shot a two-over 74 on the final day, and Ojaswini finished with a three-day aggregate of even-par 216. Priya's five-shot cushion over Ojaswini dwindled to just one at the turn following a double-bogey seven on the ninth.

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Ojaswini, who made a brilliant final-day charge, drew level when Priya dropped a shot on the 15th hole. The Rajasthan youngster then birdied the 17th to take the lead for the first time. Unaware the lead had changed hands, Priya birdied the 18th to draw level with her challenger. In the playoff, Priya's 6-iron second shot set up a five-foot birdie, which she converted to secure the trophy.

Despite the setback, Ojaswini took the Category 'B' (13-14) title with a seven-shot win over Anushka Gupta (72). Karnataka's Ridhima Kapoor (82) emerged triumphant in Category 'C' (11-12), winning by an eight-shot margin over Ahana Shah and Aaliya Kalra (80). Ridhima finished with a total of 21-over 237.

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Final scores (after 54 holes): Ladies, overall and Category 'A' (15-17 years): 216: Priya Kumari (Kar, 72, 70, 74), Ojaswini Saraswat (Raj, 73, 74, 69). Priya wins in a playoff; 219: Alysha Dutt (Har, 74, 74, 71), Yogya Bhalla (Del, 72, 73, 74); 222: Ayesha Gupta (Del, 74, 75, 73).

Category 'B' (13-14): 216: Ojaswini Saraswat; 223: Anushka Gupta (Del, 74, 77, 72); 226: Rehnoor Malik (Del, 73, 78, 75).

Category 'C' (11-12): 237: Ridhima Kapoor (Kar, 79, 76, 82); 245: Ahana Shah (Mah, 82, 84, 79), Aaliyah Kalra (79, 86, 80), Amaira Gulati (Del, 84, 80, 81); 247: Aashna Amogha (Kar, 85, 79, 83). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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