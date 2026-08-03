Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Athletes supported by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) delivered a standout performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning 10 medals (three Gold medals, three Silver medals and four Bronze medals) across athletics, boxing and judo to account for nearly a quarter of India's overall medal haul. Their performances played a significant role in helping India secure a fourth-place finish on the medals table, while highlighting the growing impact of India's high-performance sporting ecosystem.

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From established stars delivering under pressure to emerging athletes announcing themselves on the Commonwealth stage, IIS-supported athletes featured prominently throughout India's campaign. Their performances reflected years of dedicated preparation, world-class coaching and integrated high-performance support, while underlining the increasing depth of Indian sport across multiple disciplines.

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Leading the medal haul were Preeti Pawar, Sachin Siwach and Harsh Singh, who clinched gold medals in boxing and judo respectively. Silver medals came through Yamini Mourya in the women's 57kg judo event, Gulveer Singh in the men's 10,000m and Praveen Chithravel in the men's triple jump. Bronze medals were won by Selva Prabhu (men's triple jump), Seema Kaliramna (women's discus throw), Gulveer Singh (men's 5,000m) and Unnati Sharma (women's 63kg judo), ensuring IIS-supported athletes featured on the podium across all three disciplines.

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Speaking on the performances, Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sport, said, "The Commonwealth Games have reinforced something we have believed for a long time - that when talented athletes are given access to world-class coaching, sports science, medical support and the right high-performance environment, they can consistently compete with the very best in the world."

"We are proud that IIS-supported athletes made such a significant contribution to India's campaign, but these medals represent much more than podium finishes. They are evidence that investing in long-term athlete development and high-performance infrastructure is helping raise the standard of Indian sport. With the Asian Games just weeks away, Glasgow gives us confidence that Indian athletes are moving in the right direction, while reminding us that there is still much more to achieve," he added.

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Gary Hall, High Performance Director, Inspire Institute of Sport, added, "From a high-performance perspective, Glasgow was not just about the medals - it was about the consistency of execution. Our athletes repeatedly demonstrated the ability to perform under pressure, adapt during competition and deliver on the biggest stage, which is ultimately what every high-performance programme strives to achieve. Those performances are built over years through structured planning, daily accountability and an integrated team of coaches, sports scientists, physiotherapists, nutritionists and performance specialists working towards one goal."

"These results validate the changes and developments taking place at IIS, but they also sharpen our focus. The Commonwealth Games are an important milestone, but our attention now turns immediately to the Asian Games, where we expect to see these athletes continue to push the boundaries of what Indian sport can achieve," he signed off. (ANI)

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