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Home / Sports / IIT Madras introduces a 3-team competitive sport called 'Phiball'

IIT Madras introduces a 3-team competitive sport called 'Phiball'

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 (ANI): As India prepares to observe National Sports Day on August 29, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is introducing to the world a brand new competitive sport called 'Phiball', an innovative three-team invasion sport that introduces a new dimension to competitive team sport.

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Phiball features three teams competing simultaneously on a circular court, which differs from conventional invasion sports that involve two competing teams. Each team attacks two opponent baskets while defending one. This requires players to constantly assess multiple opponents and rapidly adapt their strategies.

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Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, launched the sport on campus on Friday in the presence of Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, along with students, faculty members, teams from city colleges and other stakeholders.

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The game was launched as a commemoration of National Sports Day, observed on 29th August, marking the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyanarayana said IIT Madras launched Phiball ahead of National Sports Day as a new competitive sport. He explained that the game was inspired by basketball but designed to require less space and infrastructure, making it easier for schools, particularly those in rural and government settings, to adopt. Phiball can be played on a circular ground measuring around 29 metres in diameter.

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"Tomorrow is our National Sports Day. On behalf of National Sports Day, IIT Madras is proudly launching this new game called Phiball at IIT Madras. This is the first game, new game, I think you can say proudly, in the world; this is the first time this game is being launched," he said.

"So why we chose this game? So we chose this game based on basketball. So why basketball? If you ask a question, basketball is the one game where it is not predominantly played in schools in villages and government schools because it requires a larger area, you have, need a concrete ground or synthetic ground to play basketball. And that is the one reason why we designed this game and displayed it here on a normal ground where any school can adapt this game very quickly. You need a very small space of a 29 m diameter circular area," he added.

The unique game features 3 teams, 3 baskets & a rotating defensive format, designed to create a fast-paced sporting experience that demands constant awareness & tactical adaptability from players.

Each team comprises seven registered players four active players and three substitutes. The sport is played on a 26-metre-diameter circular court, divided into three equal 120-degree sectors, with three baskets positioned around the playing area. The court also includes dedicated safety and playing zones, including a 4-metre Centre Free Zone and a No-Offense Zone beneath each basket.

With its three-team, three-basket and rotational format. Phiball aims to establish itself as a distinctive sporting experience and create new opportunities for participation and competition.

The global launch and initial sporting engagement will involve participants from: IIT Madras, AM Jain College of Arts and Science, Patrician College of Arts and Science, Presidency College of Arts and Science, Sathyabama University, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, The New College of Arts and Science, VIT Chennai and YMCA College of Physical Education. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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