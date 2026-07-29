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Home / Sports / "I'll always feel like I have one more...": Sachin Tendulkar's tribute to late coach Achrekar on Guru Purnima

"I'll always feel like I have one more...": Sachin Tendulkar's tribute to late coach Achrekar on Guru Purnima

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

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Posting a heartwarming note on his official X handle, Sachin said that "no matter how many years pass, he will always feel like he has one more thank you left to say". He also thanked his coach for believing in him, guiding him and helping him becoming the person he is today.

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"Standing here today, I realised something. No matter how many years pass, I'll always feel like I have one more 'thank you' left to say. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, and helping me become the person I am. Happy Guru Purnima, Achrekar Sir," posted Sachin.

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https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2082406744173793645

Apart from Tendulkar, Achrekar coached several Indian players. In 1990, Achrekar was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award. Sachin's childhood coach, Achrekar, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010. The renowned cricket coach passed away in January 2019.

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Achrekar was a prominent name in Mumbai. He coached over a dozen international cricketers. His most famous protege, Sachin Tendulkar, went on to break almost every batting record after making his debut for the nation at a tender age of 16.

The legendary cricketer holds the record for most runs in international cricket.

In 664 international matches, Tendulkar amassed 34,357 runs at a brilliant average of 48.52. The former Indian cricketer slammed 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across all forms of cricket.

In Test cricket, Tendulkar made 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an astounding average of 53.78. The right-handed batter has the most Test centuries - 51 and 68 half-centuries.

In 463 ODIs, Sachin notched up 18,426 runs - the most by any batter. He became the first male cricketer to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. Tendulkar slammed 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in ODIs.

Tendulkar lifted the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 title after India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mumbai. He also scored 10 runs in a solitary T20I he played. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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