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Home / Sports / “I’ll be very excited”: Anrich Nortje eyes Test comeback against Australia

“I’ll be very excited”: Anrich Nortje eyes Test comeback against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 01:56 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], October 4 (ANI): South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje is targeting a Test comeback, with the South African pacer revealing that his preparations began well before his recall to the national squad.

Nortje, who last played a Test in 2023, has been included in South Africa’s 18-member preliminary squad for the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against Australia, which begins at Kingsmead in Durban on October 9.

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"My prep from quite some time back has been red-ball," said Nortje, who has 70 wickets from 19 Tests. It's been quite a bit of a focus for me to try and execute skills with the red ball, to build loads gradually - and in the right way - and to try and get the overs up," Nortje said, as per the ICC website.

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Much of that work has been self-driven, with input from national bowling coach Piet Botha.

"I had to see where I can improve action-wise and skills-wise, and there's been a good amount of chat with coach Piet," he added.

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"The stuff that I've been working on myself as well has been on alignments and trying to get the action better, stronger, more sustainable and more reliable. And then I've been sending it through to coach Piet and seeing if it all checks out," he said.

Nortje has been one of South Africa's most potent white-ball bowlers. He is their all-time leading wicket-taker at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with 38 wickets in 21 matches, and has 56 wickets overall in 47 T20Is at an average of 21.19. His 4/7 against Sri Lanka at the 2024 edition remains the best return by a South African at the tournament. But he made clear where his heart lies.

"You don't think of the tough times in T20 cricket," Nortje noted. "You just think about executing skills there, whereas in Tests, you think about the tough times, the good times, the hard work and think that gets you through some sessions," he said. I'll be very excited if I can put my Test cap on again. Growing up, it's the format you want to play. It's the motivation when you train."

The opposition adds to the appeal as Nortje has played Australia in only one Test series – during the 2022-23 tour – which South Africa lost 2-0. He played all three Tests and took seven wickets.

"Personally, we always said we want to try and rectify things when we get them back home. It was a tough series. I enjoyed the series, and learned a lot from it, but we wanted to get them in South Africa and do well. That's what's in my head," he said.

He expects the contest to bring out the best in everyone.

"There's just that little bit of extra X-factor that comes out, or fire that comes out, and energy that comes out," Nortje said.

"Guys want to do well, and everyone wants to perform. It is a big series."

South Africa go into the series as reigning ICC World Test Championship holders, having beaten Australia in last year's final in London. Nortje was full of praise for the group that he hopes to rejoin and for head coach Shukri Conrad.

"The way the team's progressed over the last few years has been amazing under coach Shuks (Shukri Conrad, head coach). It's been really good, the way they've played and the way they've gone about things. Hopefully, I can just add 1%, 2%, or whatever it might be to help the team," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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