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Home / Sports / "I'll do everything to recover": Injured Raphinha's heartfelt message to fans ahead of FIFA WC clash against Scotland

"I'll do everything to recover": Injured Raphinha's heartfelt message to fans ahead of FIFA WC clash against Scotland

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ANI
Updated At : 07:23 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Miami [US], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup fixture against Scotland on Wednesday, Brazil's star winger Raphina delivered a heartfelt message to his fans as he struggles with an injury setback, saying that he will do everything in his power to recover as soon as possible and wants to be alongside his teammates during the course of the tournament.

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Raphinha had to be forced off the field during his side's win over Haiti due to tightness in his right leg. A crucial part of his side's matches against Morocco and Haiti, Raphinha was confirmed to have a muscle injury in his right thigh after medical tests, putting his participation in the tournament in doubt.

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The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has confirmed that the footballer will stay with the squad while undergoing his recovery programme. The timing of the injury is cruel, with the side's round of 32 qualification at stake, but Raphinha's spirit has not been broken.

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Posting on Instagram, he shared images of his early days as a Brazil player, saying, as quoted by Goal.com, "I chose this photo first because it reminds me of where it all began. The boy who dreamed of wearing the Brazilian national team jersey is still here. With the same dreams, the same gratitude, and the same desire to represent our country."

Raphinha went on to add that "he loves football, I love what I do, and I love wearing the Brazilian national team jersey".

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"Those who know me know how much I demand of myself and how hard I work every day to improve. And that will never change. I will do everything in my power to recover and return as quickly as possible," he added.

Despite the injury, Raphinha has no personal intentions of leaving for home early and wants to stay by his team's side.

"I want to be alongside my teammates, fight for our goals, and continue giving my all to honor this jersey and bring joy to Brazilian fans. I remain strong," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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