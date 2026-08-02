Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas celebrated the biggest triumph of her career after clinching the women's 60kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying she was looking forward to finally enjoying sweets after months of strict weight management.

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Priya edged Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in a hard-fought final to become one of India's gold medallists in a historic boxing campaign in Glasgow.

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Reflecting on her achievement after the final, Priya said, "It feels wonderful to have won a gold medal for the country in my first Commonwealth Games. Celebrations are underway everywhere in the village and at home. Weight management is a major issue in boxing, so I had given up sweets and things like that. Now, I'll finally get to eat sweets, Jalebis, and since it's currently Ghevar season, I'll have some Ghevar. I dedicate this medal to my entire country."

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The title bout remained evenly poised throughout, with both boxers exchanging heavy punches in an intense final round. Despite showing signs of fatigue, Priya continued to move forward aggressively and landed enough clean scoring blows to earn the nod from four of the five judges.

Her road to the title was equally impressive. Priya staged a remarkable comeback against Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the quarter-finals after losing the opening round before producing a dominant 5-0 victory over England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley in the semi-finals. She then completed her memorable campaign by overcoming the Canadian in the gold-medal clash.

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The victory made Priya India's fourth boxing gold medallist in Glasgow at the time and helped the country surpass its previous best tally of three boxing gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games. India eventually finished with a record seven boxing gold medals and two silvers.

Back home in Dhanana village in Haryana's Bhiwani district, celebrations erupted soon after Priya's victory, with family members and villagers marking the occasion with firecrackers.

Her father, Mahendra, said, "Our daughter has won a gold medal. People are expressing their joy by bursting firecrackers; there is immense happiness. The whole village will welcome her. As for her diet-churma, kheer, curd, and milk-that is what she consumes. She will win gold at the Olympics. There is an atmosphere of joy throughout the village. Every parent should take a lesson from Priya: encourage your children to take up sports, work hard."

Her mother, Meera, added, "I am overjoyed that Priya has won a medal for the country; the happiness is immense. We will give her a grand welcome upon her return."

India's overall tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games has now reached 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze -- with the country placed fourth in the medal standings. Australia continues to top the table with 149 medals. (ANI)

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