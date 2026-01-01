Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Having played a blistering 84-run knock in Team India's 48-run win over New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday, World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma said that he will back his instinct.

Advertisement

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Sharma, who won the Player of the Match Award (POTM), said that he never does range-hitting while playing high-risk shots. The left-handed batter added that he watches the ball, gets used to the conditions, and then play shots accordingly.

Advertisement

"We had a plan from day one, and are we just following it. All teams have a plan for me. It's about my preparation. I'm going to back my instinct. I don't feel my role is high-risk; I wouldn't say this is my comfort zone. But I've been practising to go big in the first six overs. I never do range-hitting. I'm more of a timing batter; I need to watch the ball and get used to the conditions. I feel that if you watch your batting videos, you get an idea of where the bowler tries to bowl you. I enjoy slip fielding, have been working with fielding coach Dilip sir," Sharma said.

Advertisement

During the game, Abhishek scripted history as he shattered the record of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell to become the fastest player to reach the 5000-run landmark in T20 cricket in terms of balls.

Abhishek Sharma reached the landmark in 2988 deliveries, whereas all-rounder Russell reached it in 2942 balls.

Advertisement

A 22-ball fifty by Abhishek Sharma was also the quickest fifty in terms of balls faced for India against New Zealand in T20Is. The previous fastest was 23 balls each by KL Rahul (Auckland, 2020) & Rohit Sharma (Hamilton, 2020).

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, opener Abhishek fantastic half-century and valuable contributions from Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav helped India to post 238/7 runs in 20 overs against New Zealand. Team India also registered their record-extending 44th 200-plus score in Men's T20I cricket.

Suryakumar made 32 off 22 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six. Abhishek top-scored with 84 runs (35 balls, five fours and eight sixes). Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs off 16 deliveries, including three fours and one six.

Towards the end, Rinku slammed an unbeaten 44 off 20 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes as India made 238/7 in 20 overs. With the ball, speedster Jacob Duffy (2/27) had good figures for New Zealand.

Chasing a massive target of 239 runs, a fighting half-century by Glenn Phillips went in vain as New Zealand suffered a 48-run defeat against Team India in the high-scoring match.

Axar Patel took the massive wicket of Phillips during the third ball of the 14th over. The right-handed batter played a fantastic knock of 78 runs off 40 deliveries, including four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Daryl Mitchell (28 off 18 balls, including four boundaries) and Mitchell Santner (20* off 13 balls with two fours) tried hard, but New Zealand made 190/7 runs in 20 overs and lost the high-scoring contest by 48 runs.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh (1/31), Hardik Pandya (1/20), Axar Patel (1/42), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/37), and Shivam Dube (2/28) were among the wicket-takers for India. With this win, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the Black Caps. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)