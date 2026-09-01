New York [US], September 1 (ANI): Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka received an emotional farewell at the US Open after his final appearance at a major tournament ended with a straight-sets defeat to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

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The 41-year-old Swiss, who plans to retire at the end of the 2026 season, fought hard before losing 6-7(4), 6-7(3), 0-6 on Grandstand.

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Wawrinka's final Grand Slam appearance carried special significance as the US Open holds a memorable place in his career. It was in New York in 2016 that he won his third Grand Slam title, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

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It's not goodbye, it's see you later, Stan ❤️ Thank you for all the memories you've given us over the years 🥹 pic.twitter.com/URpZPbC2GK — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026

The packed Grandstand crowd turned the match into a celebration of Wawrinka's career, cheering loudly for every point he won and showing their appreciation for the veteran throughout the contest.

Speaking during the post-match ceremony, Wawrinka reflected on his long association with the US Open.

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"It has been 20 years since I first came to New York. I remember the first time I came here. It was impressive for me to feel the New York vibe and the energy of this tournament," Wawrinka said, as quoted by the ATP website.

"But over the years, I have received so much support and love. Because of you [the fans] I really enjoyed it and I found a way to play my best tennis here," he added.

One last time for Stan the Man 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SmGbxZiWPJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2026

Wawrinka also thanked the fans for their continued support, saying their affection had played a role in his decision to continue competing until the age of 41.

"Tonight, again, was the reason why I kept playing until 41. [It is because of] the moments like you gave me tonight, like you gave us tonight. This is an amazing sport," he said.

"Tonight, again, was the reason why I kept playing until 41," Wawrinka said to the crowd. "[It is because of] the moments like you gave me tonight, as you gave us tonight. This is an amazing sport."

Wawrinka received a last-minute wild card into the tournament, allowing the former World No. 3 to complete his Grand Slam farewell in New York. The 41-year-old, who made his main-draw debut in 2005, finishes his US Open career with a 46-17 tournament record. In addition to his 2016 crown, Wawrinka also reached the semi-finals in 2013 and 2015.

"I am super grateful for the wild card because it was important for me to have the opportunity to finish playing all four Grand Slams here in New York," Wawrinka shared. "I'm gonna miss it for sure. I'm gonna miss it big time." (ANI)

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