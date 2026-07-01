New York [US], July 1 (ANI): Kylian Mbappe said he was pleased to win the Player of the Match award after his France 3-0 victory over Sweden but stressed that individual accolades were not his priority.

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He highlighted France's continued strong performance and said the victory was important as they begin a new phase of the competition.

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Mbappe added that the focus now shifts to their next challenge against Paraguay, emphasising the need to stay focused and win the upcoming match.

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Mbappe said while speaking to host broadcasters, in an Instagram video shared by DAZN Football, "I'm happy, but that's not the most important thing. We continued to do things well. We won. This match is important. As we said new competition that begins, we are very happy. Now we have to focus on Paraguay. There is another game to win."

"Let's continue on our path, all together," Mbappe wrote in an X post.

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On continue notre chemin, tous ensemble !!!! 🇫🇷💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/4PG2vWVOKq — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 1, 2026

A clinical double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

While Sweden exits the tournament after a spirited run, France marches confidently into the round of 16, where they will lock horns with Paraguay on July 4.

Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother's funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence.

Entering the match tied with Brazilian icon Ronaldo and legendary pre-war forward Leonidas at 8 career knockout stage goals, Mbappe's strikes in the 45th and 74th minutes pushed his total to 10 knockout stage goals, the most by any player in the history of the competition.

Mbappe's knack for delivering when the stakes are highest has defined his international career. His updated goal tallies paint the picture of a player performing at unprecedented efficiency. In the knockout stage, he has now scored 10 goals, bypassing Ronaldo (8) & Leonidas (8) for the record.

Mbappe's sixth goal of the tournament drew him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

The brace also took his World Cup tally to 18 goals in just 18 appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's all-time record of 19 goals, achieved across 29 World Cup matches. (ANI)

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