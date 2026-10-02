New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday announced his retirement from first-class cricket, conceding that his “dream” of playing Test cricket is no longer possible. However, the veteran spinner remains hopeful of making a comeback for India in ODIs and T20Is.

Chahal reflected emotionally on his red-ball journey, saying his final First-Class game at Lord’s marked the end of a meaningful chapter. He remains grateful for his journey and the memories red-ball cricket gave him.

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Chahal stressed that he is not done yet and hopes to earn another opportunity to represent India in ODIs and T20Is. Chahal never made a Test appearance for India but represented the team in 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is. His last international outing came in a T20I against the West Indies in August 2023.

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"The first cricket ball I ever held was a red ball. I was 10 years old, and I had no idea then how deeply I would fall in love with this game. For me, red-ball cricket was never just another format. It was where I learned the meaning of patience, character, resilience and the pure joy of being out there for hours, fighting for every run and every wicket. I played my last First-Class match at Lords, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years. It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format," Chahal wrote in an Instagram post.

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"The red ball gave me some of the most beautiful memories of my life, and nothing will ever take that away. But I AM NOT DONE YET. The hunger to play for my country is still very much alive. I believe I have the cricket left in me, and I will give everything I have to earn another opportunity in the One-Day and T20 formats. A special thank you to the Haryana Cricket Association, Mr. Ranbir Singh Mahindra Sir and Mr. Anirudh Singh Chaudhary Sir for their continuous support, trust and belief throughout my journey. From a 10-year-old holding his first red ball to playing his final First-Class game, it has been one hell of a journey," he added.

Chahal began his first-class career with Haryana in 2009 and finished with 148 wickets at an average of 32.27 from 49 matches. His most recent first-class stint came with Northamptonshire, for whom he claimed 21 wickets at 16.14 in Division Two of the 2026 County Championship — the second-best average among bowlers to take at least 20 wickets. His final first-class appearance came against Middlesex, who beat Northamptonshire by seven wickets to end their promotion hopes.

Chahal has fallen out of favour with India’s selectors but continues to play List A and T20 cricket. He is the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker and currently represents Punjab Kings in the tournament. (ANI)

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