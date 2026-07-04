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Home / Sports / "I'm on cloud nine": Lisandro Martinez after Argentina seal FIFA WC R16 spot

"I'm on cloud nine": Lisandro Martinez after Argentina seal FIFA WC R16 spot

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ANI
Updated At : 02:03 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Miami [US], July 4 (ANI): Following his side's win over Cabo Verde in the round of 32 match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Argentina and Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez dedicated the win to his daughter and his wife, adding that he is on "cloud nine" after a hard-earned victory.

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After Lionel Messi opened the goal scoring in the 29th minute, Deroy Duarte levelled the scores in the 59th minute. Two minutes in the extra time, it was Lisandro who secured a valuable lead-giving goal, before Sidny Lopes decided to send both camps into chaos with an equaliser. An own goal dimmed a valiant Cabo Verde's pre-quarterfinal dreams on their FIFA World Cup debut, with Lisandro's goal being amongst the game-changing moments.

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Speaking after the match as quoted by Argentina national side's official X handle, he said, "I am on cloud nine, happy. When I got injured, my daughter was born a month later. Thanks to her, I am here today. I dedicate it to her and to my wife".

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"Everything I went through was very tough, but thanks to my club and my national team, today I am very happy. I am very grateful to the doctors, to the technical staff, today to be able to be here," he added.

As per Opta Analyst, Lisandro is the first Argentinian player other than Messi to score and assist in a single FIFA WC match for Argentina since Hernan Crespo and Carlos Tevez against Serbia in June 2006.

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Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Lionel Messi produced a moment of brilliance, controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike marked his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner in the 92nd minute. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort in the 103rd minute from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net in the 111th minute.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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