New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): India U19 captain Lakshya Raichandani said he is excited to take up the responsibility of leading the junior side against Australia, asserting that the team will focus on playing positive cricket and backing each other.

The India U19 will play three One-Day matches, and the first Multi-Day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while the second Multi-Day fixture will be held in Ahmedabad. The one-day leg will take place from September 18 to 23, while the multi-day matches will be held from September 27 onwards to October 8.

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Speaking to ANI on Monday, Raichandani said he wants to create a positive environment within the team and ensure every player gives their best.

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"It's an honour; I'm quite excited for this responsibility. It's an added responsibility. I will take the team along with me and try to create a positive environment, and I will back the players to give their 100%. And I am really looking forward to it," Raichandani told ANI.

The India U19 captain said the team will focus on the process and fight for each other during the series.

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"We will play positive cricket and tell everyone that we will give our 100 per cent. We will fight for each other there, back each other, and give our best. We will focus on the process and leave the rest. We will follow the process," he added.

Raichandani will also share the dressing room with Indian batting legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid's sons, Aaryavir and Anvay.

Speaking about leading alongside Aaryavir and Anvay, Lakshya said every member of the squad will be treated equally, with the team's interests coming first.

"The team comes first. Everyone has to go along with the team, and the team will be ahead of the individual. They will also be treated the same way as everyone else is being treated. And I will just back them, and they will get full confidence. And I'm really looking forward to it," the India U19 captain said.

Lakshya, who represents Mussoorie Thunder in the Dehradun T20 League 2026, is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. The young batter has scored 124 runs in four matches, including a half-century.

Raichandani also credited the Dehradun T20 League for helping him develop as a cricketer. The Mussorie Thunder batter said the tournament provided him with valuable match practice and learning opportunities.

"It's a good tournament, an exciting tournament. So I got good practice; it was a good learning experience for me. My focus was just to play positive cricket for my team and contribute to the team," he said.

Asked about playing alongside and against experienced players in the Dehradun T20 League, Raichandani said the exposure helped him learn the importance of playing with intent.

"See, this is the learning you get from playing with them, playing with experienced players. So I have learned to play positive cricket and to play with intent," he added.

On his biggest goal for the coming years, Lakshya said, "My biggest goal is obviously to play for India, but right now, I'm living in the present. I'm not thinking that far ahead yet. I'm focusing on whatever is in front of me and giving my entire attention to that right now." (ANI)

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