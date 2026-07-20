New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Spain midfielder Gavi said he was still struggling to come to terms with his country's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph after La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final on Sunday (local time).

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The Barcelona midfielder shared a post on X shortly after the final whistle, sharing a picture of himself holding the FIFA World Cup trophy with the caption, "I'm still dreaming, we are...!!!!WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!"

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Gavi later posted another photograph alongside fellow Barcelona and Spain teammates Lamine Yamal and Pedri, with the trio proudly posing with the World Cup trophy after the historic victory.

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The 21-year-old played his part in Spain's successful campaign as Luis de la Fuente's side captured the country's second World Cup title, 16 years after their maiden triumph in South Africa.

Spain were made to work hard by defending champions Argentina in a tense final at MetLife Stadium, dominating possession but finding goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in inspired form for much of the evening.

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The Argentine shot-stopper denied Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi with a series of outstanding saves as Spain searched for the breakthrough.

The turning point arrived in second-half stoppage time when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi, leaving the holders to contest extra time with 10 men.

Spain believed they had finally broken the deadlock early in extra time through Nico Williams, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

The decisive moment came in the 106th minute when Williams won the ball in the area and knocked it into the path of Ferran Torres, who powered his finish into the roof of the net to hand Spain a 1-0 victory.

The triumph secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup crown after their success in 2010 and extended their unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches under coach Luis de la Fuente.

For Gavi, the victory marked another major milestone in a career that has already seen him become a European champion with Spain. His celebratory posts, first expressing disbelief and then sharing the moment with Barcelona teammates Yamal and Pedri, reflected the joy of a young generation that has now conquered both Europe and the world. (ANI)

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