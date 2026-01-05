DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / I'm surprised...it just shows the depth of Indian cricket: Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup snub surprises Ricky Ponting

I'm surprised...it just shows the depth of Indian cricket: Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup snub surprises Ricky Ponting

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Shubman Gill's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad came as one of the major talking points after the team was announced. The Test and ODI captain was left out following a poor run since his return to the T20I side in September.

Advertisement

Gill has struggled to make a strong impression in the shortest format, scoring 291 runs in 15 innings, with 47 being his highest score during this period. With intense competition for the opening slot and several in-form players in contention, the selectors decided to move ahead without him.

Advertisement

"Yeah, I couldn't believe that," Ponting said on The ICC Review, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

Advertisement

"I know his recent form hasn't been great in white-ball cricket. And the last time that I really saw much of him play was the Test series against England in the UK where he batted as well as I've ever seen anybody bat," he noted.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting admitted that Gill's omission surprised him. However, he highlighted India's strong bench strength, saying the depth in Indian cricket is such that even a player of Gill's quality can miss out on a major tournament.

Advertisement

"I mean, one, I'm surprised, but two, it just shows the depth of Indian cricket," Ponting added.

"If you can think that someone as good as Shubman Gill doesn't get picked in a World Cup squad, then it goes to show how many good players they do have," he added.

Meanwhile, India has named Axar Patel as the new vice-captain after Gill's omission. Previously, Gill was the deputy of Suryakumar Yadav.

Ponting feels Axar's consistent performances with both bat and ball make him an important part of the side as India looks to achieve the rare feat of winning back-to-back T20 World Cups.

"I mean actually Patel's been their go-to man, really, hasn't he?" said Ponting, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"The last few series he's been their pinch hitter at different times. They've batted him up the order at number three. When they've needed that left hand right hand combination he's been the man to go out and try and do it for them and he's obviously ever consistent with his left-arm off spin as well," he noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts