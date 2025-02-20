Karachi [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved the inclusion of opener Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Zaman was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury while fielding in the first over against New Zealand in Pakistan's opening match, as per Geo News

The decision was made by the ICC Event Technical Committee, which includes Wasim Khan, Usman Wahla, Sarah Edgar, and former South African cricketer Shaun Pollock.

The left-handed batter suffered a muscular strain while fielding in the opening over against New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on February 19.

The injury occurred when New Zealand opener Will Young drove a delivery from Shaheen Afridi through the covers, evading the infield. Zaman sprinted to intercept the ball and managed to palm it back to Babar Azam for the return throw. However, he immediately appeared in discomfort, clutching his lower back and signalling for a substitution. Though he walked off the field unaided with the team physio, he was forced to leave the match. Fortunately, he returned to the field after New Zealand lost their second wicket in the ninth over.

Fakhar made 24 off 41 balls, with four boundaries.

The PCB confirmed that Zaman was undergoing further medical assessment and would provide additional updates in due course. In its latest statement, the board announced that he would not be travelling with the squad to Dubai for their next match.

"Fakhar Zaman's injury is of serious nature. He will not be able to play the remainder of the tournament," the PCB said, as quoted from Geo News.

Pakistan has already dealt with a similar injury blow, with Saim Ayub ruled out of the tournament. During a Test match against South Africa, Ayub twisted his ankle while chasing a ball toward the boundary, suffering a fracture that will sideline him until at least mid-March. Fakhar, who was not initially included in Pakistan's ODI squad, had been called up as Ayub's replacement. He made an immediate impact, scoring 84 off 69 balls and 41 off 28 in his first two matches back in the team. (ANI)

