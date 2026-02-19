"Immediate aim to do well in junior Grand Slams," says Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, an emerging tennis player from Coimbatore, is competing in the KPB Trust ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026.

The 16-year-old faltered in the first round of the singles main draw, losing to fifth seed Polina Iatcenko in three sets, but paired up with compatriot and close friend Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty to defeat another Indian pair and advance to the Quarterfinals in the Doubles, according to a release.

Coming on the back of another appearances Mumbai and Pune, Maaya continues to make steady strides on the international tennis circuit, drawing from strong early foundations in India and elite training at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Maya's tennis journey began at a young age in Coimbatore, with her parents encouraging her to take part in sports. Due to the availability of tennis academies closer to home, she decided to pursue tennis and what started as an extracurricular activity quickly turned into a professional sport.

"I started taking tennis more seriously when I was 10 years old. Winning the Under-12 Nationals in 2022 was an eye-opener; it made me feel that maybe I could do something with the sport because I was enjoying it and felt happy on court. And when I entered the ITF juniors, I had a 25-match winning streak, won four tournaments in a row, and reached major quarterfinals and semifinals. Winning the J300 in Delhi also brought me closer to the Grand Slams, so it had been a great start for me so far," she recalled.

At the KPB Trust ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026, Maaya has shown occasional signs of brilliance and remains confident in her game.

"I feel it's been a good period of positive growth. Right now, the focus is on amassing experience, competing against better players, and growing physically and mentally. Rankings and results will follow," she reflected on her recent outings in the country.

Expressing her fondness for the city of Bengaluru and noting its significance in her development, Maaya said, "My first-ever tennis tournament was in Bangalore, an Under-10 tournament. I lost in the first round, but I still had a lot of fun and stayed at the venue the entire day. "I've always liked playing in Bangalore. In the Under-14s, I had one of my better results here, and most of the times I've played these courts, it's been very good for me."

Ahead of the French Open, Maaya now plans to play on clay courts after her return to the Rafa Nadal Academy. "The environment is great at the Rafa Nadal Academy because you are surrounded by athletes, and I study there as well. It's turned into a second home. I will now look to play more on clay courts, with the French Open coming up. The immediate aim is to do well in the Junior Grand Slams," she stated. (ANI)

