"Immensely proud of our athletes who have brought glory to the nation": PM Modi applauds Special Olympics winter games athletes

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Special Olympics Bharat, on Monday, organised a welcome ceremony for the Indian athletes who returned from Turin, Italy after a historic 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games campaign. PM Narendra Modi posted pictures with players he met, expressing immense joy and pride in their achievements.

The Indian contingent, comprising 30 athletes and 19 support staff members, returned home with an inspiring collection of 33 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals, won across six sporting disciplines: alpine skiing, snowboarding, floorball, snowshoeing, short track speed skating and cross country skiing.

"I am immensely proud of our athletes who have brought glory to the nation at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Turin, Italy! Our incredible contingent has brought home 33 medals. Met the contingent in Parliament and congratulated them for their accomplishments." PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

Advertisement

Union Minister of Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya retweeted PM Narendra Modi's tweet on his X handle and reagarded all the athletes with their Best Friend (PM Modi). "Athletes with their Param-Mitra!" Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on X.

The ceremony, held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, was attended by the Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse and President of Special Olympics Bharat, Mallika Nadda. The dignitaries were accompanied on the stage by Special Olympics Bharat athlete Bharti, who won two gold medals in the tournament.

Advertisement

The Indian contingent, comprising 30 athletes and 19 support staff members, returned home with an inspiring collection of 33 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals, won across six sporting disciplines: alpine skiing, snowboarding, floorball, snowshoeing, short track speed skating and cross country skiing.

Recognising the athletes' achievements, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced an increase in cash prizes for the medal winners. The gold medallists in the tournament receive a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakhs, and the silver and bronze medallists are awarded Rs 14 lakhs and Rs 8 lakhs, respectively. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)