‘Impact player’ Amanjot earns praise

Mumbai, December 11
India’s fielding coach Munish Bali has described Amanjot Kaur as an ‘impact player’ after her all-round heroics helped the hosts register a consolation win in the third and final women’s T20I against England here.
India defeated England by five wickets in the third match after losing the first two T20Is comprehensively in the three-match series.
On Sunday, Amanjot not only hit the winning runs for India but also produced impactful performances throughout the course of the game as she returned 2/25 in her three overs and also took a splendid catch.
“She’s an impact player, if you see she bowled the fourth over in the powerplay and bowled very well,” Bali said.
“She fielded very well. She bowled for 3-4 overs (on Saturday, during second T20I) and made an immediate impact with a brilliant catch. When we were chasing (on Sunday), 12 off 12 balls, the first ball she (faced was) whipped through the covers,” Bali added.
