"Important to stay healthy for a prosperous nation": Mansukh Mandaviya during 'Fit India Sundays On Cycle'

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, during the 'Fit India Sundays On Cycle' event, noted the importance of fitness in today's time.

Advertisement

Mandaviya participated in the 'Fit India Sundays On Cycle' campaign with journalists today.

Speaking during the event, Mansukh Mandaviya told ANI, "I came to Parliament 12 years ago and used to come regularly by bicycle... Now that Prime Minister Modi has put forward the vision of 'Developed India', it is important for citizens to stay healthy to realise this vision of a prosperous nation. So cycling, exercise and fitness should become a passion. Even if it is a fashion for the society, we should take it that way..."

Advertisement

Earlier on May 18, Actor and fitness icon Suniel Shetty gave a powerful call for consistent wellness at the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event, hosted by the Fit India Movement in collaboration with CBIC-GST here.

Shetty joined participants at the GST Commissionerate in Mumbai, adding star power and substance to an initiative that's fast becoming a people's movement.

Advertisement

The event on May 18 marked eight years of GST and celebrated a nationwide commitment to fitness, uniting thousands across CBIC-GST centres in a synchronised push towards health, community, and cleaner air.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat.

Events are simultaneously held across the Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs) across the country.

Till now, 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised nationwide across 4200-plus locations, witnessing the participation of more than 2 lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' initiative in 2019 with the motto of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)