"Important to understand yourself": MS Dhoni shares advice to youngsters

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni gave advice to the young generations to stay calm, composed, and strategic.

He believes an individual should understand themselves.

Captain Cool also said that all want to win games and perform, but we cannot change ourselves drastically.

"I think what's important is to understand yourself, because you have many role models to follow. But what you have to see is what suits you the best. You know, some people are aggressive, some are calm, some are mischievous. We all want to win games, and we want to perform. But I cannot change myself drastically," MS Dhoni said at an event in Chennai.

Dhoni emphasised the importance of self-awareness and authenticity. He believes that understanding your true nature and what helps you perform is crucial.

"So even if I say I like someone in batting, but if my character is completely different, I should only admire the batting and take the learnings of batting. Because if I try to change myself character, it will start affecting my game also. So what is important is to first analyse what is your true character is, you know, what really helps you perform," he added.

Dhoni also said he is capable of playing any sport, "You give me the equipment, I can play football, I have played hockey, I have played badminton, I have played tennis, and volleyball."

Rated highly for his calmness under pressure which would make most crumble helplessly, and his tactical excellence, Dhoni, since his international debut in 2004 till now, during these last few years of his career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has made a name for himself as one of India's most beloved sons, who has given back to his country and city of Ranchi, everything it could have asked him for.

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni is not only amongst the world's greatest players but also a revolutionary. Dhoni's strongest format is the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*.

He is India's sixth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55. Dhoni has won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India as a skipper. (ANI)

