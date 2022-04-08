In-form India face Korea for place in semis

PTI

Potchefstroom, April 7

Unbeaten so far, a confident India are expected to get past South Korea and seal a semifinal spot in the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup here tomorrow.

India finished on top of Pool D with nine points from three matches. South Korea finished second in Pool C with just three points. They progressed on account of a better goal difference.

With three Olympians in the squad, skipper Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami, India have been brilliant in attack and defence. They scored 11 goals while conceding just two in the pool games. South Korea managed only one goal, though they conceded just three, highlighting their tight defence.

“We have speedy players. We want to beat them but South Korea is a good team and we need to fight as a team,” Tete said.

India vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary said: “We are going match by match so we are taking the quarterfinal as just another match.”

In the other quarterfinals, Netherlands will take on South Africa, England will face USA and Argentina will be up against Germany. —