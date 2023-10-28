 In-form Kiwis looking to one-up Australia in Trans-Tasman clash : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • In-form Kiwis looking to one-up Australia in Trans-Tasman clash

In-form Kiwis looking to one-up Australia in Trans-Tasman clash

In-form Kiwis looking to one-up Australia in Trans-Tasman clash

Australia’s Steve Smith in the nets at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. Kamal Jeet



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamsala, October 27

Australia and New Zealand are known to be friendly enemies on the field, but don’t expect a sociable Trans-Tasman battle tomorrow as both the teams are looking to strengthen their position in the race to the World Cup semifinals.

8 Australia have won 8 of their 11 games against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup

5 The Kiwis have lost their last five ODIs against Australia

8 The Kiwis have never beaten Australia in India in eight ODIs

Australia will come to this match on the back of three consecutive wins, while New Zealand will be eager to get back to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the tournament. The Kiwis were beaten by India at the same venue on Sunday, and having spent a week here, they are perfectly adapted to the conditions.

It’s a day game so whether that changes things or not from a conditions point of view, that’s probably the only difference. I think playing here obviously gives us a little bit of an advantage. Tom Latham, New Zealand captain

Australia arrived here yesterday, a day after their record-breaking victory against Netherlands in New Delhi. Soon after reaching the HPCA Stadium today, the Australian players were busy clicking photos of the snow-covered Dhauladhars. Skipper Pat Cummins, though, went straight to the middle of the ground to take a look at the pitch.

“We talk a lot about playing what’s in front of you, assess the conditions and as a batter you build your innings around that,” said Cummins. “As a bowler, we assess what’s going to work, whether it’s cutters or swing. Here, we’ll just make sure about getting another win,” he added.

After starting with two defeats, Australia have bounced back with wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands. “Our group is big on talking about the style that we want to play, and I think in the first two games, we didn’t really nail the style that we wanted to play. The last few games were a bit more aggressive,” Cummins said.

“In bowling, everyone’s been really open-minded, tried different things like different fields, one-over spells, and it’s just been a real buy-in from the whole team. That’s a standard we want to keep going with for the rest of the tournament,” added the skipper.

Conditions apply

Despite their loss, New Zealand will still be confident about getting past Australia. The side will be expecting a better show from opener Devon Conway, while hoping for another top display from last match’s performers Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra.

“It’s important to prepare well. Every game is important,” said New Zealand skipper Tom Latham. “We play Australia, it’s obviously the Trans-Tasman rivalry which is really special and not only restricted to cricket but for all sports and even in the World Cup. In India, obviously a long way from home it’s another special occasion,” he added.

“We haven’t played them for a while (since September 2022). So, we plan as best we can. And if we do that, then hopefully we’ll give ourselves a good chance of backing into the game,” he added.

The match will feature two of the tournament’s top three wicket-takers — Adam Zampa (13 wickets) and Mitchell Santner (12).

“I think we’ve shown throughout this tournament that we can beat anyone. And Australia is no different. So, we’re expecting them to be at their best and hopefully we can play well and hopefully it will be a great game,” said Latham.

#Australia #Dharamsala #New Zealand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

10
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published