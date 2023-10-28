In-form Kiwis looking to one-up Australia in Trans-Tasman clash

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamsala, October 27

Australia and New Zealand are known to be friendly enemies on the field, but don’t expect a sociable Trans-Tasman battle tomorrow as both the teams are looking to strengthen their position in the race to the World Cup semifinals.

8 Australia have won 8 of their 11 games against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 5 The Kiwis have lost their last five ODIs against Australia 8 The Kiwis have never beaten Australia in India in eight ODIs

Australia will come to this match on the back of three consecutive wins, while New Zealand will be eager to get back to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the tournament. The Kiwis were beaten by India at the same venue on Sunday, and having spent a week here, they are perfectly adapted to the conditions.

It’s a day game so whether that changes things or not from a conditions point of view, that’s probably the only difference. I think playing here obviously gives us a little bit of an advantage. Tom Latham, New Zealand captain

Australia arrived here yesterday, a day after their record-breaking victory against Netherlands in New Delhi. Soon after reaching the HPCA Stadium today, the Australian players were busy clicking photos of the snow-covered Dhauladhars. Skipper Pat Cummins, though, went straight to the middle of the ground to take a look at the pitch.

“We talk a lot about playing what’s in front of you, assess the conditions and as a batter you build your innings around that,” said Cummins. “As a bowler, we assess what’s going to work, whether it’s cutters or swing. Here, we’ll just make sure about getting another win,” he added.

After starting with two defeats, Australia have bounced back with wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands. “Our group is big on talking about the style that we want to play, and I think in the first two games, we didn’t really nail the style that we wanted to play. The last few games were a bit more aggressive,” Cummins said.

“In bowling, everyone’s been really open-minded, tried different things like different fields, one-over spells, and it’s just been a real buy-in from the whole team. That’s a standard we want to keep going with for the rest of the tournament,” added the skipper.

Conditions apply

Despite their loss, New Zealand will still be confident about getting past Australia. The side will be expecting a better show from opener Devon Conway, while hoping for another top display from last match’s performers Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra.

“It’s important to prepare well. Every game is important,” said New Zealand skipper Tom Latham. “We play Australia, it’s obviously the Trans-Tasman rivalry which is really special and not only restricted to cricket but for all sports and even in the World Cup. In India, obviously a long way from home it’s another special occasion,” he added.

“We haven’t played them for a while (since September 2022). So, we plan as best we can. And if we do that, then hopefully we’ll give ourselves a good chance of backing into the game,” he added.

The match will feature two of the tournament’s top three wicket-takers — Adam Zampa (13 wickets) and Mitchell Santner (12).

“I think we’ve shown throughout this tournament that we can beat anyone. And Australia is no different. So, we’re expecting them to be at their best and hopefully we can play well and hopefully it will be a great game,” said Latham.

