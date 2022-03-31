In memory of Warne...

MELBOURNE: Shane Warne was remembered as a cricketing genius and maverick entertainer at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today where tens of thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to one of the game’s finest players. Australian Warne, whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died of a suspected heart attack about three weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand. A private funeral was held for Warne’s family and closest friends in Melbourne last week but all were invited to Wednesday’s televised memorial. A slew of athletes, Hollywood actors and musicians also offered video tributes. —Reuters
