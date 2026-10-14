"In next two years, he is going to be a valuable asset...": JSK coach on record-breaking bid for U19 sensation Rowles ahead of SA20 season 5

Johannesburg [South Africa], October 14 (ANI): One franchise is betting on a teenage talent it has tracked for more than a year; another is bringing together two of the Caribbean’s most destructive T20 batters. The contrasting strategies of Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town offer a glimpse into the thinking behind the signings shaping SA20 Season 5.

Joburg Super Kings’ signing of 18-year-old Jason Rowles for 315k USD was the culmination of a long-term scouting process, rather than an auction-day gamble.

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Head coach Albie Morkel revealed that the franchise first assessed Rowles at a young-talent camp last year, with his left-arm spin and top-order batting making him a prospect for the future. “We actually had a camp last year in South Africa where we invited quite a few young players from around the country, just to get a first-hand view of what was available in the market,” Morkel told SA20 as per a press release.

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“He has been playing in that Emerging side in the CSA T20 competition, where he is doing well. As I mentioned, he is still probably untested at the top level, but skill-wise, with what he brings through his left-arm spin and top-order batting ability, I do believe that in the next two years he is going to be a very valuable asset for us," he added.

Rowles was a part of South Africa's U19 World Cup 2026 side, emerging as team's top-scorer with 280 runs in five innings at an average of 70.00 and a strike rate of 112, including a century and a fifty. In 24 youth ODIs, he has scored 855 runs at an average of 42.75, with two centuries and four fifties in 23 innings. He also has 19 wickets in the format. In four youth Tests for SA, he has made 532 runs in eight innings across four matches at an average of 66.50, including a century and five fifties, with a best score of 201.

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While JSK are investing in potential, MI Cape Town are adding proven T20 firepower as they look to reclaim the title. The recruitment of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer brings together two experienced Caribbean batters with a formidable record across the global T20 circuit.

"Well, one has over 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, and the other has over 8,000 runs. They are box-office," MI Cape Town head coach Robin Peterson said after the Season 5 Player Auction. Peterson believes their value extends beyond their ability to clear the boundary, with both players bringing the experience and winning mentality needed for a campaign that would have potential to deliver a second title for the Men in Blue.

"I am looking forward to them dovetailing, because when they get going, they tend to drive their team to success," Peterson said. "They are both championship players and have a winning mentality," he added.

From identifying the next generation of South African stars to recruiting established international match-winners, the signings underline how franchises are approaching Season 5 with distinct thought processes. The milestone season of SA20 kicks off on January 17, 2027, with the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on the Pretoria Capitals in the repeat of last season's final. (ANI)

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