In Pole position for glory?

New York, September 9

Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it’s time to add a Major trophy to her list of groundbreaking accomplishments.

And she’s sure she is more ready to do it at the US Open than she was at Wimbledon two months ago.

Ons Jabeur beat Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3. Reuters

Jabeur reached a second consecutive Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their semifinals match at Flushing Meadows 6-1 6-3.

“Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon, I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after ending No. 17 Garcia’s 13-match winning streak, which included a victory over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. “Now just, I hope, I’m getting used to it. ... Now maybe I know what to do.”

On Saturday, with a championship on the line, Jabeur will go up against No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, who grabbed the last four games, and 16 of the last 20 points, to come back and beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the second semifinal.

The first step for Swiatek to turn things around came when she headed to the locker room after the first set — to use the bathroom and think about what to adjust on court.

“I needed to get it together,” said Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland who already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay, including one this year, but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hardcourts.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, dropped to 0-3 in Slam semifinals for her career and 12-11 in three-setters this year. She broke for a 4-2 lead in the third set — and in 17 minutes it was over.

Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in women’s tennis this year, with a 37-match winning streak and six titles. If she can defeat Jabeur, Swiatek will become the first woman since Angelique Kerber to win two major championships in one season. — AP

1Jabeur is the first African woman to reach the final in Flushing Meadows in the Open Era.

1If Swiatek can defeat Jabeur, she will become the first woman since Angelique Kerber to win two Major championships in one season.

2-2Swiatek and Jabeur have split their four previous meetings, with Swiatek winning their last match.

3Swiatek, who had never made it to the US Open quarterfinals before this season, is now in her third career Grand Slam final.