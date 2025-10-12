In rare sight, Babar Azam fans cheer Masood dismissal to see star batter at crease

A rare sight unfolded on day one of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday when home fans cheered the dismissal of their own captain, Shan Masood.

The reason: Babar Azam, Pakistan’s star batter and fan favorite, was next at the crease.

The stadium erupted in applause and cheering as the former skipper walked in, though he fell soon after tea for 23.

Shan, who made 76 runs in a 161-run second wicket stand with Imam ul Haq (93), was given out leg before to Prenelan Subrayan in the second session but he decided to take the DRS review.

Surprisingly, majority of the crowd who was present at the ground cheered when the big screen showed the umpire’s decision to be right and Shan trudged back to the pavillion.

The reaction to Shan’s dismissal and welcome for Babar even prompted South African commentator Shaun Pollock to express amazement and remark that someone needs to remind the crowd that “you don’t do this with your captain”.

A sizeable number of people were at the stadium since the Pakistan Cricket Board had kept free entry to three to four enclosures in a bid to attract more spectators.

They appeared to be successful in a way because despite free entry, most of the enclosures remained empty.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former Test captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja was also criticised for his remarks on Babar.

Babar’s huge fan club took to the social media to slam Ramiz for his comments “Ab yeh Drama Karega” on air on the first day.

Ramiz was heard saying this after an unsuccessful caught behind appeal against Babar, who was at the crease when the South Africans took a DRS review.

While the review was being taken, Ramiz can be heard saying on air: “Out hai ab yeh drama karay ga (he is out, he will now do drama)”, referring to Babar.

Babar’s fans didn’t take the comments kindly and criticised Ramiz, pointing out how a Pakistani commentator can call a former captain of the national team “a drama”.

Ramiz was chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2021-22 when Babar was made captain of all three formats and allowed his say in team selection matters.

One fan said former players were jealous of Babar’s popularity and stardom.