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Home / Sports / Inaugural Assam Premier League set for August 1 start; 43 matches to crown first-ever champions

Inaugural Assam Premier League set for August 1 start; 43 matches to crown first-ever champions

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI): The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Assam Premier League (APL), with eight teams preparing to battle for the coveted title across a packed 23-day cricketing calendar from August 1 to 23, 2026.

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The tournament will get underway on Saturday, August 1, with Charaideo Sunrisers taking on Barpeta Braves in the opening encounter at 2:00 PM. The opening day double-header will then see Tezpur Titans face Dibrugarh Warriors at 7:00 PM, according to a press release.

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Season 1 will feature 43 matches, including 40 league-stage encounters, two semi-finals and the grand finale. Each team will face every other side once during the league stage, along with three reverse fixtures, setting up several intriguing rematches and potential rivalries as the race for the top four intensifies.

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The opening weekend will continue with another exciting double-header on Sunday, August 2, as Barak Legends take on Nagaon Rangers before Guwahati Royals begin their campaign against Jorhat Stallions in the evening fixture.

Among the matches to watch out for will be the battle between Dibrugarh Warriors and Guwahati Royals, with the two sides meeting twice, first under lights on August 10 and again on August 18. Charaideo Sunrisers and Guwahati Royals will also face off twice, on August 11 and August 19, setting the stage for another potentially compelling rivalry.

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The schedule also throws up a number of repeat contests that could develop into marquee rivalries during the inaugural season. Tezpur Titans and Guwahati Royals meet on August 8 before renewing their rivalry on August 15, while Dibrugarh Warriors and Jorhat Stallions clash on the same two weekends, on August 8 and August 16.

Barpeta Braves and Nagaon Rangers will face each other on August 7 and August 16, while Charaideo Sunrisers and Nagaon Rangers meet on August 9 and again on August 17. The Barpeta Braves-Barak Legends contest will also get a second chapter, with fixtures scheduled for August 9 and August 17.

The final day of the league stage on August 20 could prove decisive in determining the semi-final line-up, with Tezpur Titans taking on Barak Legends at 2:00 PM before Dibrugarh Warriors face Nagaon Rangers in the final league encounter at 7:00 PM.

The top four teams at the conclusion of the league stage will progress to the semi-finals on August 21. The second and third-placed teams will meet in the first semi-final at 2:00 PM, while the table-toppers will face the fourth-placed side in the second semi-final at 7:00 PM.

Following a break day on August 22, the inaugural Assam Premier League champions will be crowned on Sunday, August 23, with the grand finale scheduled for 7:00 PM.

With eight teams representing different parts of Assam and a schedule featuring several repeat match-ups, the inaugural season is poised to create new cricketing rivalries while offering players a competitive platform to showcase their talent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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