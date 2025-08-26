DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Inaugural Kolar Open: Arjun Prasad, Udayan Mane, Manu Gandas to feature

Inaugural Kolar Open: Arjun Prasad, Udayan Mane, Manu Gandas to feature

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:10 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announced the Kolar Open 2025 on Monday, which will be held at the magnificent ZION Hills Golf Course in Kolar, Karnataka, from August 26 to August 29. The total prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

With the staging of the Kolar Open, the PGTI makes its debut at the ZION Hills Golf County.

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include Angad Cheema, Olympian Udayan Mane, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Arjun Prasad and Shaurya Bhattacharya, to name a few.

Advertisement

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czechia's Stepan Danek, American Koichiro Sato, Nepal's Subash Tamang, as well as Uganda's Joshua Seale.

George Menomparampil, Managing Director, ZION Hills Golf County, said, "We recently completed construction of the back nine holes at the course, and we are delighted to welcome the first Kolar Open PGTI tournament here, which carries Official World Golf Ranking Points. We look forward to an exciting contest and to offering players a memorable experience. It is our hope that this becomes a regular feature on the PGTI calendar and helps attract more golfers and tourists to the region."

Advertisement

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are delighted to partner with ZION Hills Golf County in launching the inaugural Kolar Open as part of our continued efforts to expand the footprint of professional golf across India. We thank ZION Hills Golf County for their support to our endeavour of growing the sport and creating maximum playing opportunities for Indian professionals. With the recently-constructed back-nine of the course being unveiled for the first time, the golfing skills of India's top professionals will be tested this week as the length of the course, the huge greens, the numerous penalty areas and the wind factor will pose a stiff challenge."

A challenging, championship-level 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary architect Ronald Fream forms the centrepiece at Zion Hills. Expansive granite shelves, rusty boulders and abundant lakes interweave with rolling greens to create a course that challenges experts and yet inspires learners, guaranteeing the mix of exhilaration and the indomitable spirit that makes golf such an addiction.

The two Pro-Am events played on Sunday were won by the teams led by professionals Jamal Hossain and Varun Parikh. Jamal's team won the morning session of the

Pro-Am with a score of 52 and consisted of amateurs Advith Sunil, Rajagopal Koushik and Akhil Khorana. Varun's team won the afternoon session of the Pro-Am with a score of 53.7 and consisted of amateurs Sandeep Syal, B K Nihal and Arnav Chatterjee. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts