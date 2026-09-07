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Home / Sports / Inaugural SuperNova Football Championship concludes in Bengaluru, celebrates girls' football

Inaugural SuperNova Football Championship concludes in Bengaluru, celebrates girls' football

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): The inaugural SuperNova Football Championship (SNFC) concluded on Sunday at Depot18, Bengaluru, marking a strong start to Capri Sports' Nova Sports initiative.

Over two days, schools competed across the U13, U15 and U17 categories in a Championship built around the girls themselves – from the pitches to the football to everything happening around it, according to a release.

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Players, coaches and families who walked into Depot18 were met with a matchday experience that raised the bar for what school-level girls' football can look like – multiple pitches, a professionally run competition format, and an atmosphere that mirrored elite-level football.

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Schools and parents were visibly struck by the scale of the setup and the care that had gone into the experience.

The football matched the occasion. Across the two days, the Championship recorded 69 matches and 222 goals, with the standard of play unmatched at this level - every one of the teams competed to the final whistle, making for closely fought contests across all three age categories right through to the finals.

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In U13, Anvesha Pandey of Greenwood High was named Top Goalscorer with 20 goals, while Tanvi Maheshwari of Headstart Academy was named Best Goalkeeper and A S Mithra Hayathi of Greenwood High was named Most Valuable Player.

In U15, Aayushi Karanth of Greenwood High was the Top Goalscorer with 16 goals, Anaisha Gupta of Headstart Academy was named Best Goalkeeper and Richa Bhatta of Greenwood High was adjudged Most Valuable Player.

In U17, Kakulavaerapu Krishna Manogya of DPS Bangalore East finished as Top Goalscorer with 10 goals, Preksha of DPS Bangalore East was named Best Goalkeeper and Vaishnavi M of M.S. Dhoni School, Hosur, was named Most Valuable Player.

Indian women's national team footballer Dalima Chhibber was present at the event as a special guest and was thrilled with the level of exposure the youngsters were getting.

She stated, “It has been amazing to see the energy, enthusiasm and excitement that every young girl has brought to the Championship. I think Capri Sports deserves a lot of credit for creating a platform like this and investing in the development of girls' football. They are curious to learn, eager to explore what football can offer them, and, most importantly, they are not afraid to dream big."

"As a player who has been on this journey for many years, it has been incredibly special to be part of this experience. The level of football has been impressive, with some standout performances, and this platform gives the girls an opportunity to showcase their skills, understand where they are in their development and where they can improve. It is a great opportunity for young girls to come together, learn from each other, make friends and discover where football can take them,” Dalima added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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