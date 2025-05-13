Inaugural Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup, Asia Cup to be staged in India

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): A Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup will be staged in India, marking the first global and continental tournaments played exclusively with tennis balls, according to a press release from the Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI).

The International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) has recognised the rapid growth of tennis cricket balls in India through many tennis leagues.

According to a press release, ITCF liked the concept of the Dream League of India, which will run year-round. The Dream League of India not only features a franchise competition but also hosts Inter-Regional/Zonal championship Tournaments that keep players engaged year-round, and talent is continuously nurtured across regions.

Players in the Dream League of India will have the opportunity to represent the nation in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and the Asia Cup. Servotech Sports launched the Dream League of India in May 2025, a unique Tennis Cricket Ball League.

Scouts will monitor the Dream League of India closely, as the tournament will be played across the country and will form the basis for selecting players to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and the Asia Cup.

The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13-18) and seniors (18-plus), with six franchises participating across both categories. To play in the Dream League of India, player can register themselves on the league's official website or Starzpit App for the nationwide open fair trials, conducted across multiple districts and centres under the supervision of over 1,500 certified coaches.

Speaking about the same, Kanhiya Gurjar, president Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI) said, "The Dream League of India isn't just a platform -- it's a gateway to international recognition. Players who perform exceptionally in the league will have the chance to don the Indian jersey and represent the nation in the Tennis Cricket World Cup & Asia Cup & International Tennis Cricket series. This is where dreams meet opportunity, and raw talent gets a shot at global glory."

The core objective of the Dream League of India is to identify and nurture high-potential grassroots talent within the tennis cricket community. Top-performing players will gain exposure to national and potentially international opportunities through affiliations with the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF).

For Dream League of India, 860 junior and 860 senior players will be shortlisted for the auction, where six franchises per category will select their squads.

Players shortlisted from the fair trials will enter the Dream League of India auction. Top performers stand a chance to be scouted by the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) selectors to represent Team India in tennis cricket at the big stage.

Moreover, unsold players in the Dream League India (DLI) auction will compete in the country's biggest Inter-Zonal Tournament (best performers will get a platinum card to qualify for season 2 of DLI), with zonal champions advancing to an All-Zonal Championship. The winning team will face the Season 1 Franchise Champion in the Season 2 opener, ensuring every player gets a pathway to recognition and national glory.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Dream League Commissioner for India. Acclaimed music icon Salim Merchant is joining the league as one of the six celebrity faces. (ANI)

