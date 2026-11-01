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Home / Sports / IND A vs NZ A: Jurel tons up; hosts deliver counter-attack post three early wickets (Day 2, Stumps)

IND A vs NZ A: Jurel tons up; hosts deliver counter-attack post three early wickets (Day 2, Stumps)

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Lincoln [New Zealand], November 1 (ANI): Skipper Dhruv Jurel delivered a fine century; however, fine knocks from Matthew Boyle and Dean Foxcroft helped New Zealand A recover after a poor start to end the day 2 of the second unofficial Test against India A on a high on Sunday.

At the end of day 2, NZ A was 218/3, with Boyle (107*) and Foxcroft (80*) unbeaten. They trail by 128 runs in response to India A's first innings total of 346 runs.

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India A started the day on 291/7, with Jurel (99*) and Akash Deep (25*) unbeaten.

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Jurel reached his century in 158 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes. He was soon removed by Brett Randell for 105 in 171 balls.

Akash Deep reached his half-century in 90 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, putting on a partnership with Mohammed Siraj that helped India A cross 300-run mark. The pacer scored 68 in

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Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal (80 in 140 balls, with 12 fours) and Sai Sudharsan (41 in 63 balls, with three fours) had played crucial knocks for India, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) continued his poor run in New Zealand.

During the NZ A first innings, Mohammed Siraj (1/49) and Mukesh Kumar (2/44) reduced NZ A to 13/3, removing Rhys Mariu (4), Curtis Heaphy (4) and Tim Robinson.

However, Boyle and Foxcroft delivered a counter-attack, with Boyle reaching his ton in 140 balls, with 13 fours and a six and Foxcroft reaching his fifty in 118 balls. Both made sure NZ A ended on a high. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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