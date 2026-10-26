DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / IND A vs NZ A: Padikkal's 199, fifties from Sudharsan, Rathod, Sundar lead visitors' fightback

IND A vs NZ A: Padikkal's 199, fifties from Sudharsan, Rathod, Sundar lead visitors' fightback

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lincoln [New Zealand], October 26 (ANI): A sensational 199 from Devdutt Padikkal and half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod and Washington Sundar helped India A reach the driver's seat in their first unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln on Monday.

At the end of the day three, India was 488/8, with Washington Sundar (51*) and Akash Deep (0*) unbeaten. They lead NZ A by 284 runs.

Advertisement

India A started the day three at 106/2, with Padikkal (56*) and Sudharsan (39*) unbeaten.

Advertisement

Sudharsan reached his half-century in 128 balls, with six fours, and Padikkal marched to his century in 128 balls, with 14 fours and a six.

Their 215-run partnership was broken by Kristian Clarke, who got Sudharsan for 91 in 184 balls, with 12 fours. India A was 225/3. Skipper Dhruv Jurel was packed early for just two runs.

Advertisement

Padikkal, however, there was absolutely no stopping him, reaching his 150 runs in 204 balls, with 19 fours and two sixes. He stitched a 142-run stand with Yash Rathod, who scored a quick-fire 66 off 72 balls, with eight fours.

However, the duo was dismissed in quick succession, with India A at 378/6.

Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj (23) took India A past the 400-run mark. Washington (51 in 75 balls, with six fours) and Auqib Nabi (38 in 63 balls, with three fours and two sixes) put on a 69-run stand for the seventh wicket, helping India A end on a high.

Earlier, NZ A won the toss and elected to field first. India A was skittled out for just 113 runs, with Yash Rathod (44*) and Padikkal (32) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark and Team India registering six ducks. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17 and 5) and KL Rahul (0 and 4) failed in both innings.

Rhys Mariu (76 in 137 balls, with 12 fours) and Curtis Heaphy (44 in 134 balls, with three fours) put on a 132-run stand for the first wicket and Dean Foxcroft (51 in 79 balls, with seven fours) posted a half century, with NZ A getting all out for 317 runs and taking a 204 runs lead.

Auqib and Anshul took three wickets each, while Akash Deep got two. Mukesh Chaudhary and Washington Sundar got one. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts