Lincoln [New Zealand], October 26 (ANI): A sensational 199 from Devdutt Padikkal and half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod and Washington Sundar helped India A reach the driver's seat in their first unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln on Monday.

At the end of the day three, India was 488/8, with Washington Sundar (51*) and Akash Deep (0*) unbeaten. They lead NZ A by 284 runs.

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India A started the day three at 106/2, with Padikkal (56*) and Sudharsan (39*) unbeaten.

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Sudharsan reached his half-century in 128 balls, with six fours, and Padikkal marched to his century in 128 balls, with 14 fours and a six.

Their 215-run partnership was broken by Kristian Clarke, who got Sudharsan for 91 in 184 balls, with 12 fours. India A was 225/3. Skipper Dhruv Jurel was packed early for just two runs.

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Padikkal, however, there was absolutely no stopping him, reaching his 150 runs in 204 balls, with 19 fours and two sixes. He stitched a 142-run stand with Yash Rathod, who scored a quick-fire 66 off 72 balls, with eight fours.

However, the duo was dismissed in quick succession, with India A at 378/6.

Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj (23) took India A past the 400-run mark. Washington (51 in 75 balls, with six fours) and Auqib Nabi (38 in 63 balls, with three fours and two sixes) put on a 69-run stand for the seventh wicket, helping India A end on a high.

Earlier, NZ A won the toss and elected to field first. India A was skittled out for just 113 runs, with Yash Rathod (44*) and Padikkal (32) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark and Team India registering six ducks. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17 and 5) and KL Rahul (0 and 4) failed in both innings.

Rhys Mariu (76 in 137 balls, with 12 fours) and Curtis Heaphy (44 in 134 balls, with three fours) put on a 132-run stand for the first wicket and Dean Foxcroft (51 in 79 balls, with seven fours) posted a half century, with NZ A getting all out for 317 runs and taking a 204 runs lead.

Auqib and Anshul took three wickets each, while Akash Deep got two. Mukesh Chaudhary and Washington Sundar got one. (ANI)

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