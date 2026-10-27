IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, India opt to chase as Kiwis makes three changes

Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday.

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series in the third encounter at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium on Tuesday. The visitors head into the clash with a commanding 2-0 lead after winning the opening two matches against the 2026 T20 World Cup runners-up, putting them in a strong position to clinch the series with two games to spare after this.

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"We are going to bowl. Certain aspects we definitely need to keep improving. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt the better for us. A lot of players are pretty mature to understand when they are not starting. Same team for us," Iyer said at the toss.

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"Looks like another good wicket, some pace and bounce. There is no nice wind. The dimensions are slightly different to where we have come from. We know India are a great side; you can't let your foot off the gas. Three changes. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith are out. Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are in," New Zealand skipper Mitch Santner said.

New Zealand’s biggest concern has been their uncharacteristically poor bowling discipline. The Black Caps conceded 17 extras in the opening match, including 16 wides and a no-ball, before giving away 10 extras in the second game, comprising five wides and three no-balls.

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Meanwhile, India have their own bowling concerns to address. In the first T20I, every bowler conceded at more than 10 rpo, the first time India had suffered that fate in a T20I.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

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