IND vs SA, 1st Test: India set 124 to chase, lose two early wickets (Day 3, Lunch)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Fine performance by spinners helped India secure an easy target of 124 runs to win the first Test against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday despite a resillient half-century from Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, but a double whammy from pacer Marco Jansen left India in a troublesome situation at the end of the first session on day three.

At the end of the first session, India was 10/2, with Washington Sundar (5*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) unbeaten.

The third day started with South Africa at 93/7, with Bavuma (29*) and Corbin Bosh (1*) unbeaten.

Proteas crossed the 100-run mark in 38.3 overs, as Bosch collected some boundaries against spin. The batter brought his long levers to use, tonking Kuldeep for a huge six over long-on, extending South Africa's lead to 100 runs.

The 44-run stand was looking threatening but got cut short thanks to a brilliant nip-backer from Jasprit Bumrah, which castled Bosch's middle stump. Bosch was gone for a well-made 37-ball 25 (with two fours and a six), leaving SA at 135/8.

With a streaky boundary, SA skipper Bavuma brought up his 26th Test fifty in 122 balls, with four boundaries. This knock once again served as a highlight of Bavuma's immense resilience and determination, receiving plenty of applause from the Indian crowd as well.

SA reached the 150-run mark in 51.2 overs.

In the 54th over, Mohammed Siraj uprooted the final two wickets of Simon Harmer (7) and Keshav Maharaj (0), leaving Bavuma (55*) stranded as the Proteas were skittled out for 153 runs, leading by 123 runs. A modest 124-run target was set for India.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for India, unleashing destruction on day two. Kuldeep (2/30) and Siraj (2/2) also got the lion's share of wickets. Bumrah picked up one wicket.

During the run-chase of 124 runs, India was off to a poor start as Marco Jansen gave India a double whammy, as both Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and KL Rahul (1) nicked one to the keeper Kyle Verreynne. India was 1/2.

Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar made sure India escaped the first session without any further loss.

India had resumed the action at 37/1 on day two, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten.

The duo had a 57-run stand, which was dislodged by Harmer by removing Sundar for an 82-ball 29 (with two fours and a six). India was 75/2. After that, KL (39 in 119 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Rishabh Pant (27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (27 in 45 balls, with three fours) failed to capitalise on the starts they got, as Harmer (4/30) and Jansen (3/35) led to India being bundled out from 109/2 to 189/9, with skipper Shubman Gill unavailable to bat after a neck spasm following a boundary. India had a 30-run lead in response to the Proteas' first innings of 159 runs.

Proteas took to the field with an aim to eat into this slender lead, but Kuldeep and Jadeja constantly troubled the reigning World Test Champions with their impeccable turn, line and lengths, leaving them at 93/7 at the end of day two, with a lead of 63 runs.

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs. Wiaan Mulder (24 in 51 balls, with three fours) and Tony de Zorzi (24 in 55 balls, with a four and a six) tried to lay down a platform with a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket, but the Proteas collapsed from 114/3 to 159 all out.

Kuldeep Yadav also bowled well, getting two wickets for 36 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12.

Brief Scores: India: 189 and 10/2 (Washington Sundar 5*, Dhruv Jurel 4*, Marco Jansen 2/8) vs SA: 159 and 153 (Temba Bavuma 55*, Corbin Bosch 25, Ravindra Jadeja 4/50). (ANI)

