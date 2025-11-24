Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): A shambolic batting collapse and fiery spell from Marco Jansen pushed India on the backfoot, leaving them seven wickets down at the end of the second session of day three of the second Guwahati Test on Monday.

India at the end of the session was 174/7, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Kuldeep Yadav (14*) unbeaten. India trails by 315 runs.

India started the second session at 102/4, with skipper Rishabh Pant (6*) and Ravindra Jadeja (0*) unbeaten.

The hosts' suicidal approach with the bat continued as skipper Pant advanced down the ground for a massive slog, only to nick the delivery back to keeper Kyle Verreynne. Pant was gone for seven in eight. India lost half their side at 109 in 37.2 overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's stay at the crease could not last long either, with a screamer of a catch from Aiden Markram ending his inning at 18-ball 10. Jansen continued to torment India with his height and bounce, as Jadeja was not spared either. What appeared to be a hit on Jadeja's shoulder also found a deflection off his bat, and Markram took another catch. India looked completely at sea against Jansen, plunging down to 122/7 in 43.3 overs.

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav delayed an almost imminent humiliation, taking India past the 150-run mark in 56.3 overs. While Sundar went for some audacious shots, Kuldeep also found some runs, plenty of them through luck.

At the end of the session, India was 102/4, with skipper Rishabh Pant (6*) and Ravindra Jadeja (0*) unbeaten. They trail by 387 runs and risk being put to follow on. Despite a 65-run opening stand between Rahul and Jaiswal, India lost their way just minutes before lunch as Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel lost their wickets in a span of 20 balls.

India started the first session at 9/0, with Jaiswal (7*) and Rahul (2*) unbeaten.

Rahul started off the day in a delightful manner with a classy cover drive against Marco Jansen through covers on the final ball of the opening over. In the ninth over, Jaiswal got a nasty blow on his glove by Jansen, but responded with a boundary over gully to end the over.

Jaiswal continued to pick up speed, collecting two boundaries against Wiaan Mulder in the 12th over, before collecting a couple against spinner Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. India brought up their 50-run mark in 18.1 overs.

The 21st over saw some more aggression as KL waltzed down the track for a boundary over deep mid-wicket and then a sweep for six by Jaiswal over deep square leg. Irrespective of a massive first innings deficit, India continued to play attacking cricket.

However, the 65-run stand came to an end with KL handing an easy catch to Aiden Markram at slips, giving Keshav his wicket for a 63-ball 22, with three fours.

Sai Sudarshan was next up, who started off well with a couple of drives for four against spin, while Jaiswal ended his poor run against SA, reaching his first fifty against them in 85 balls, with six fours and a six.

Harmer continued to be a villain for Team India with a delivery that produced a great turn, getting the second wicket of Jaiswal for a 97-ball 58, with seven fours and a six. If Jansen could not get Jaiswal with his left arm pace, he took a fine low catch at short third man to give India a massive blow. India was down 95/2 in 32.2 overs.

Harmer produced another blow for the Indians as an attempt to pull the lead to Sudharsan, who was caught at mid-wicket by Ryan Rickelton for 15. India was 96/3 in 34.3 overs.

Skipper Rishabh Pant was next up on the crease, with just a few minutes to go for lunch. However, Pant displayed his trademark adventurous nature, dancing down the track and launching a six over Harmer's head. India had 100 runs up in 34.5 overs.

India continued to commit batting harakiri, as Dhruv Jurel tried to take the aerial route on a short ball by Jansen, handing Maharaj an easy catch at mid-on. Jurel was gone for 0, and India was at 102/4 in 35.3 overs.

Earlier on day two, India had ended at 9/0, after bundling out the Proteas for a massive 489 runs.

The reigning World Test Champions started off the day two at 247/6, with Senuran Muthusamy (25*) and Kyle Verreynne (1*) unbeaten.

The duo frustrated India with their solid defence and temperament, putting up 88 runs for the seventh wicket before Verreynne was undone for a 122-ball 45, with seven fours.

Senuran (109 in 206 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) registered his maiden Test century, and his 97-run stand with Marco Jansen (93 in 91 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) pushed the Proteas past the 400-run mark. SA was eventually wiped out for a massive 489, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) being the pick of the bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj managing two wickets each.

Earlier, Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first. Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) stitched an 82-run stand for the opening wicket.

Bumrah and Kuldeep dismissed the openers, and SA was left at 82/2.

From there on, Tristan Stubbs (49 in 112 balls) and skipper Temba Bavuma (41 in 92 balls) got starts but couldn't convert their scores.

Kuldeep (3/72) and Siraj (1/73) picked up wickets to end the day one as South Africa finished at 247/6.

Brief Scores: India: 174/7 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 33, Marco Jansen 4/43) vs SA: 489 (Senuran Muthusamy 109, Marco Jansen 93, Kuldeep Yadav 4/115). (ANI)

