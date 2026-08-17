IND vs SL, 1st Test: Dinusha-Dickwella lead counter-attack with century stand (Day 3, Tea)

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 17 (ANI): An unbeaten 124-run stand between Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella infused life into Sri Lanka's innings, helping them play out the second session without losing any wickets against India on the third day of the first Galle Test on Monday.

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At the end of the second session, India was 215/5, with Dickwella (72*) and Dinusha (62*) unbeaten. They trail India by 248 runs. Both stabilised the innings after SL lost half their team for less than 100 runs.

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Sri Lanka started their second session at 99/5, with Sonal Dinusha (14*) and Niroshan Dickwella (8*) unbeaten and trailed by 363 runs. Dinusha started off the session with a four on the first ball, with SL reaching the 100-run mark in 28.1 overs.

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Dickwella and Dinusha survived some dropped catches and close calls, reaching the 50-run stand in 80 balls for the sixth wicket.

Dickwella found some boundaries against spin, reaching his 23rd Test fifty in 67 balls, with five fours. Dinusha also raced into 40s with a couple of fours against Mohammed Siraj in the 48th over.

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Dinusha reached his 2nd Test fifty in 92 balls, with three fours.

The duo brought up their century partnership in 162 balls, leading a crucial fightback for the Lankan Lions in the context of the match.

A slog sweep for six over deep mid-wicket against Manav Suthar by Dinusha powered SL to the 200-run mark in 54.1 overs.

With an unbeaten 124-run stand, Dickwella and Dinusha helped SL play out the second session without losing any wickets.

Earlier, spinners came to the party with regular strikes, as a sensational Manav Suthar spell sent half the Sri Lankan side back to the pavillion in their first innings at the end of the first session of the Galle Test on Monday.

At the end of session one, SL was 99/5, with Sonal Dinusha (14*) and Niroshan Dickwella (8*) unbeaten. The trail India by 363 runs.

Team India started the final day at 460/9, with Prasidh Krishna (1*) and Mohammed Siraj (12*) unbeaten.

Asitha Fernando struck early for Sri Lanka in the session, removing Prasidh Krishna for just two, with India skittling out for 462 runs.

While bowling, India was off to a fine start as Nishan Fernando poked at a delivery going away from him, handing it straight to Devdutt Padikkal in the first slip, going for a two-ball duck.

Lahiru Udara played with positive intent against pace, getting two boundaries in Siraj's sixth over, and he kept the scoreboard ticking with a rock-solid Dinesh Chandimal occupying the other end.

In the eighth over, spinner Manav Suthar struck on his first ball, removing Chandimal for a 16-ball four, with a ball which first drifted in, then turned away, brushing a part of the batter's glove and landing into wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's hands. SL was 27/2.

However, an unfazed Lahiru continued to heap punishment on pace and spin alike, with Kamindu Mendis also attacking Prasidh Krishna. SL reached the 50-run mark in 12 overs.

Suthar delivered India yet another wicket as a top-edge from Lahiru landed straight into Yashasvi Jaiswal's hands, removing him for a 44-ball 27, with six fours. SL was 53/3.

Spin really started to dominate as Kamindu fell to a poor shot against Kuldeep Yadav, with Shubman Gill taking a one-handed stunner while diving to his left at extra cover. SL's prolific run-getter was back for 25-ball 14 and they were 59/4.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha continued the rebuild, but it could not last long as Ravindra Jadeja also joined the wicket-taking party by getting Dhananjaya for a 41-ball 21 with an assist from KL Rahul. SL was 90/5.

SL ended their first session with half the team gone, with Sonal Dinusha and a returning Niroshan Dickwella unbeaten.

Brief Scores: India: 464: (Devdutt Padikkal 167, KL Rahul 82, Prabath Jayasuriya 4/109) vs Sri Lanka: 214/5 (Niroshan Dickwella 71*, Sonal Dinusha 62*, Manav Suthar 2/52). (ANI)

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