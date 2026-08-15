IND vs SL, 1st Test: Padikkal, KL power India to 288/2 (Day 1, Stumps)

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 15 (ANI): A sensational maiden Test ton from Devdutt Padikkal and a composed 77 from KL Rahul were the highlights as India made Sri Lanka toil and run around the field for a leather hunt, ending the day one of the first Tests against Sri Lanka, just a few short of the 300-run mark on Saturday.

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India was 288/2, with Padikkal (131*) and Rishabh Pant (27*) unbeaten.

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In the final session, India started at 197/1, with Padikkal unbeaten at 84*, but KL Rahul retired hurt due to cramps at 77. Skipper Shubman Gill joined Padikkal out in the middle. India reached the 200-run mark in 53.4 overs.

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Padikkal made merry against Lahiru Kumara, getting two successive boundaries against him and eventually racing to an extremely special Independence Day century in 134 balls, with nine fours and a six.

The last Indian to get a Test hundred from number was Gill against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024. In 19 Tests between that game and the ongoing one, India used seven different batters at one-down, and they collectively averaged 27.28 with five 50-plus scores in 35 innings.

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Gill also got a couple of fours against Asitha Fernando, with the batters ticking the scoreboard well. Gill eventually fell to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for just 16 runs off 28 balls. India was 236/2. Prabath, known for his ability to take wickets at will at this venue, got his first wicket of the day in his 21st over.

Rain once again curtailed the action for a while, but upon resumption, Padikkal and Pant became more free-flowing against spin, with Keshara Nuwantha getting some hits from Pant and Padikkal. Prabath was also hit for a four and a six by Pant. At the day's end, India were inching towards the 300-run mark.

Earlier, half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul powered India to 197 for the loss of one wicket at Tea against Sri Lanka on day one.

Padikkal (84*) and Rahul (77*) added 150 runs for the second wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 runs in the first session.

The pair added 96 runs in the second session.

Resuming at 101/1, Padikkal, promoted to No. 3 in place of the injured Sai Sudharsan, used his feet well against Sri Lanka's spinners and kept the scoreboard moving.

At the other end, Rahul negotiated the Sri Lankan attack confidently as the hosts struggled to find enough movement or turn from the surface.

Padikkal brought his fifty up in the 37th over while Rahul reached his half-century in the 43rd over. Padikkal reached his milestone in 81 balls, with four boundaries and a six, while KL reached his fifty in 127 balls, with five fours and a six.

In the 29th over, Fernando trapped Padikkal in front with a sharp delivery from around the wicket and launched an optimistic LBW appeal. The ball, however, brushed the back pad before taking the inside edge and rolling towards fine leg. Sri Lanka opted not to review, with ball-tracking later showing the delivery would have gone over the stumps.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the scoring with a boundary in the first over, playing a fine flick off Asitha Fernando.

After 10 overs, India reached 39/0, with both openers continuing cautiously.

However, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out following a mix-up with KL Rahul.

Jaiswal slipped while attempting a single after being obstructed by fielder Keshara Nuwantha. Both batters ended up at the same end, with Rahul making his ground first. Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls, including five fours.

It was the third time Jaiswal had been run out in Test cricket. He was previously dismissed in this manner against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and against the West Indies in Delhi last year, scoring 82 and 175 respectively in those innings.

India reached 54/1 after 13 overs, before Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings and took the visitors to 73/1.

The pair continued to keep the scoreboard ticking as India moved to 80/1. Rahul and Padikkal then took India past the 100-run mark in the 26th over, successfully handling the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

India went into lunch at 101/1 after 27 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 32 off 77 balls, including four fours and a six. (ANI)

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