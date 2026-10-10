DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma 33 runs away from 2,000 T20I runs 

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma 33 runs away from 2,000 T20I runs 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:11 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Indian batting star Abhishek Sharma is just 33 runs away from being the sixth player to join the team's 2,000 T20I run club ahead of the third T20I against West Indies on Sunday.

Abhishek has managed explosive, but rather modest outings in the series so far, with scores of 21 and 20. The third T20I will take place at Holkar Stadium in Indore, with the series level at 1-1 courtesy of a Shai Hope masterclass at Ranchi, which helped WI chase down a massive 250 runs.

Advertisement

In 64 matches and 63 innings, Abhishek has made 1,967 runs at an average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 194.94, with three centuries and 13 fifties, with a best score of 135.

Advertisement

This year in 31 T20Is, Abhishek has been solid, with 852 runs made at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 204.80, including a century and seven fifties, with a best score of 108, a 30-ball ton against Afghanistan, which is the fastest century in T20Is by a batter from a Test-playing nation.

The other five members of India's 2,000-run club are: Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs), Virat Kohli (4,188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (3,272 runs), Hardik Pandya (2,288 runs) and KL Rahul (2,265 runs).

Advertisement

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein,

Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo, Keemo Paul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts