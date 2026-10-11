IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies win toss, elect to field first at Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to field first against India in the third T20I of the five-match series at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

The five-match series is currently level at 1-1 courtesy of a blistering 45-ball ton by Hope during the second T20I, which helped the Windies pull off their most successful T20I chase of 250 runs in Ranchi.

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During the toss, WI skipper Hope said that Romario Shepherd, one of the heroes with the bat from the previous T20I, has been rested.

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"I think we all know what I am going to do, so we are going to bowl first again. It is going to be challenging when you are playing all three formats. Just about learning as quickly as possible in these conditions. We always know that catches determine a lot of games. Romario is okay, but he is resting," he said.

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer spoke of the dew factor that played a "massive role" in the last match and expressed the importance of putting the loss behind. Shivam Dube goes out, bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy to fill the pace all-rounder role and spinner Kuldeep Yadav paves the way for pacer Prince Yadav.

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"The dew factor played a massive role in the previous game, on a given day it happens you need to have that mindset to put it behind. It's important that we adapt and assess quickly to get to a commendable total. Shivam Dube out, Nitish in. Kuldeep out and Prince Yadav in. Given the dimensions we made those changes and we also needed someone who can hit the yorkers," said Shreyas.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

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