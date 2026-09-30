IND vs WI: KL Rahul set to play 100th ODI, 35 runs away from 10,000 international runs

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be playing his 100th ODI during the second clash against West Indies at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday.

The milestone match could also witness KL, one of India's most reliable and versatile ODI batters, complete his 10,000 run-mark as he stands just 35 runs away from it. With this, he could become the 15th Indian batter to reach the coveted five-figure milestone in international cricket.

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Currently, KL has scored 9,965 runs in 241 appearances and 280 innings for India at an average of 40.50, with 22 centuries and 63 fifties and a best score of 199.

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KL over the years has evolved into the ODI team's ultimate Swiss Army knife, playing multiple roles such as opening, anchoring and stabilising in the middle-order and providing fireworks as a finisher at number six, all this while also playing the role of the team's glovesman and sometimes, the captain.

In 99 ODIs and 90 innings, KL has made 3,412 runs at an average of 49.44, including eight centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 112*.

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In Tests, KL has made 4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at an average of 36.64, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties, including a best score of 199.

In T20Is, KL has scored 2,265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of over 139, with two centuries and 22 fifties, with a best score of 110*.

KL is in an elite group of ODI batters who highlight both his consistency and spot-on ODI tempo. Only three players have had a double of 45-plus batting average and a strike rate of 90-plus strike rate for India after 99 ODIs, with Shikhar Dhawan (45.65 average and a strike rate of 93.23) and legendary MS Dhoni (average of 45.15 and a strike rate of 92.95).

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes. (ANI)

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