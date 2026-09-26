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Home / Sports / IND vs WI: Massive milestone awaits KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against West Indies

IND vs WI: Massive milestone awaits KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against West Indies

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul stands just 35 runs away from reaching the coveted 10,000 international run mark ahead of the first ODI against West Indies.

The first ODI against WI will take place at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Against the Windies in five ODIs, KL has scored 282 runs at an average of 56.50, with a century and a fifty each.

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Currently, KL has scored 9,965 runs in 240 appearances and 280 innings for India at an average of 40.50, with 22 centuries and 63 fifties and a best score of 199. If he reaches the mark in this series, KL will be the 15th Indian batter to do so.

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ODIs are KL's strongest suite, with the batter capable of opening the batting and also either stabilising or finishing an innings strongly in the middle order. In 98 ODIs and 90 innings, KL has made 3,412 runs at an average of 49.44, including eight centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 112*.

In Tests, KL has made 4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at an average of 36.64, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties, including a best score of 199.

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In T20Is, KL has scored 2,265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of over 139, with two centuries and 22 fifties, with a best score of 110*.

In seven ODI matches and innings this year, KL has scored 194 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of over 129, with a century to his name and a best score of 112*.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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