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Home / Sports / India A beat Australia A by 162 runs as Kushagra, Mulani shine in first four-day game

India A beat Australia A by 162 runs as Kushagra, Mulani shine in first four-day game

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Puducherry [India], September 25 (ANI): Star-studded performances from Kumar Kushagra and Shams Mulani helped India A secure a thumping 162-run win over Australia A in the first four-day fixture on Friday at the Cap-Siechem Stadium.

Resuming their second innings at 55/2 and requiring another 308 for victory, Australia A were bowled out for 200, with Mulani scalping three at the end, including top-scorer Fergus O’Neill (47 in 52 balls, with six fours and a six) caught at deep mid-wicket.

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Medium pacer Anshul Kamboj (2/25) took out the overnight pair of Nathan McSweeney (35 in 75 balls, with five fours) and skipper Peter Handscomb (16) in the opening hour to push the visitors on to the back foot immediately.

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Replacing Kamboj from the pavilion end, pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/14) cleaned up Josh Philippe and Liam Scott off successive deliveries before off-spinner Tanush Kotian clean bowled Jason Sangha to leave the visitors struggling at 185/7 at lunch.

Earlier, India A won the toss and opted to bat first. Kushagra (113 in 240 balls, with 12 fours), Tanush Kotian (69 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and a six), and Sai Sudharsan (57 in 103 balls, with three fours) took India to 334. Corey Rocchiccioli (4/95) and Todd Murphy (3/77) were among the pick of the bowlers.

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Australia was skittled out for 171 in their first innings, with Shams Mulani (4/67) being the top bowler. Jason Sangha (46 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) and Sam Konstas (25 in 76 balls, with two fours). India led by 163 runs.

In their second innings, India was skittled out for 199, with Devdutt Padikkal (59 in 88 balls, with seven fours), Kumar Kushagra (46* in 59 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Sudharsan (39 in 85 balls, with three fours) playing crucial knocks to set up 363 to win for Australia A.

Kumar Kushagra was declared Player of the Match.

The second four-day match will be played here between Sept 29 and Oct 2, followed by three One-Dayers.

Brief scores: India A 334 & 199 bt Australia A 171 & 200 all out in 55.1 overs (Fergus O’Neill 47, Anshul Kamboj 2-25, Tushar Deshpande 3-14, Shams Mulani 3-57, Tanush Kotian 2-57). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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