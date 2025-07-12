DT
Home / Sports / India A defeat France, win third consecutive game on Europe tour

India A defeat France, win third consecutive game on Europe tour

ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Eindhoven [Netherlands], July 12 (ANI): The India A Men's Hockey Team continued to show good form and registered yet another important win on their tour of Europe, as they defeated France 3-2, in their third game of the tour, at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood, in Eindhoven.

The India A Men's Hockey Team saw the forward Aditya Arjun Lalge score a couple of goals while his teammate Boby Singh Dhami also made his way onto the scoresheet. Aditya Arjun Lalge scored the first goal, after which he converted a PC as well. Boby Singh Dhami got the third goal for India, as they walked off with the win. Meanwhile, for France, both goals were scored by Clement.

Reflecting on the win third consecutive win, Coach Shivendra Singh said as quoted by a press release from Hockey India, "The India A Men's Hockey Team has been working very hard behind the scenes in preparation for this tour, and it is great to see things working out as well as they have on the field. We have a few more games to go on this tour, and I am confident that the team will keep up the good work and build on the momentum."

This was the India A Men's Hockey Team's third win on the tour in as many games. The India A Men's Hockey Team will take on France on Sunday at 1400 HRS IST, at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood, in Eindhoven. The India A Men's Hockey Team still have a total of five games to play on their tour of Europe. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

